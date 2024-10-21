Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 21, 2024 / 1:55 PM

'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19

By Fred Topel
From left to right, Donielle T. Hansley Jr., Carter Young, Ayaamii Sledge and Simone Joy Jones star in "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead." Photo courtesy of Fence 2021 Films, LLC
1 of 5 | From left to right, Donielle T. Hansley Jr., Carter Young, Ayaamii Sledge and Simone Joy Jones star in "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead." Photo courtesy of Fence 2021 Films, LLC

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday that this year's remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead will be available to own on digital video-on-demand platforms Nov. 19. The film opened in theaters April 12 and BET+ May 16.

BET+ produced the remake of the 1991 comedy. Director Wade Allain-Marcus told UPI in an interview that the network decided to release the film wide theatrically for one month after viewing his first cut.

Advertisement

Allain-Marcus also said he "felt the movie worked better Black." He cast Simone Joy Jones, Carter Young, Donielle T. Hansley Jr. and Ayaamii Sledge as siblings who have to fend for themselves for the summer after their elderly babysitter (June Squibb) dies.

The original movie starred Christina Applegate, Keith Coogan, Danielle Harris, Christopher Pettiet and Robert Hy Gorman as the siblings. In both films, the oldest sister uses a fake resume to land a job at a fashion company.

Nicole Richie plays the fashion executive, Rose, in the remake. Harris, Coogan and original Rose Joanna Cassidy cameo in the remake.

Applegate's multiple sclerosis diagnosis prohibited her involvement and Pettiet died in 2000.

Advertisement

UPI praised the remake in its review for addressing how modern technology makes some things easier for teenagers living alone but complicates others.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Twisters" will land on Peacock beginning Nov. 15, the streamer announced Monday.
Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Movies // 2 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix teamed up with Lindsay Lohan to tease the streamer's upcoming catalogue of holiday movies, with new trailers releasing all week long.
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Smile 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $23 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
Movies // 2 days ago
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Emily Bett Rickards discusses her training for "Queen of the Ring," premiering Saturday at the Newport Beach Film Festival, the biography of wrestler Mildred Burke.
Julia Garner witnesses Christopher Abbott's transformation in 'Wolf Man' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Julia Garner witnesses Christopher Abbott's transformation in 'Wolf Man' trailer
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Wolf Man" on Friday. The film opens Jan. 17.
Carrie-Anne Moss: 'Die Alone' offered 'capable, funny' character
Movies // 3 days ago
Carrie-Anne Moss: 'Die Alone' offered 'capable, funny' character
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Carrie-Anne Moss discusses her role in "Die Alone," in theaters and digital video on demand Friday, in a unique post-apocalyptic sci-fi scenario.
Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale: Movie honors 'Dating Game Killer' victims
Movies // 3 days ago
Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale: Movie honors 'Dating Game Killer' victims
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Actors Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale said their movie "Woman of the Hour," on Netflix Friday, honors Rodney Alcala's victims and not the so-called "Dating Game Killer."
New Looney Tunes movie opening in theaters in February
Movies // 4 days ago
New Looney Tunes movie opening in theaters in February
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Ketchup Entertainment announced a Feb. 28 release date for "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" on Thursday.
In 'The Electric State,' Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt go on retro-futuristic adventure
Movies // 4 days ago
In 'The Electric State,' Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt go on retro-futuristic adventure
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "The Electric State," a new sci-fi adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, is coming to Netflix.
Jason Bateman blackmails Taron Egerton in 'Carry-On' teaser
Movies // 5 days ago
Jason Bateman blackmails Taron Egerton in 'Carry-On' teaser
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing a new holiday thriller starring "Rocketman" star Taron Egerton and "Ozark" actor Jason Bateman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement