Oct. 17, 2024 / 2:08 PM

In 'The Electric State,' Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt go on retro-futuristic adventure

By Jessica Inman
Millie Bobby Brown, pictured at Netflix's premiere of "Damsel" in March, portrays Michelle in "The Electric State." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Millie Bobby Brown, pictured at Netflix's premiere of "Damsel" in March, portrays Michelle in "The Electric State." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing The Electric State, a retro-futuristic film that follows Millie Bobby Brown's quest to find her younger brother after a robot uprising.

Brown portrays Michelle, who traverses the "robot-ravaged US, accompanied by a mysterious toy robot and a roguish smuggler (Chris Pratt)," an official description reads.

The film was inspired by the graphic novel written by Simon Stålenhag, and is set "in an alternate version of the '90s."

In the trailer, Michelle describes the war's impact.

"Right now, all of us have something in common," she says. "We all lost something after the rebellion. Robots lost their freedom, humans lost connection with each other, and I lost everyone I loved... Or so I thought."

The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers behind Avengers: Infinity War, starring Pratt, and Avengers: Endgame.

"We grew up on a steady diet of science-fiction and fantasy. And so our brains are always [there]," Joe Russo told Netflix's Tudum. "Our creative ethos is always attracted to these big, fantastical ideas that can present really interesting themes but also be highly entertaining at the same time."

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Stanley Tucci (Julie & Julia), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Woody Norman (The Last Voyage of Demeter) also star.

Woody Harrelson (Zombieland), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Brian Cox (Succession) and Jenny Slate (Obvious Child) voice the robots.

The film premieres Mar. 14 on Netflix.

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 20

Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

