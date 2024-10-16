1 of 3 | Willem Dafoe stars in the upcoming fantasy adventure film "The Legend of Ochi." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing its upcoming fantasy adventure film The Legend of Ochi, starring Helena Zengel. In the preview, released Wednesday, a girl talks about the dangers her community faces. Advertisement

"I was born on a small island in the Black Sea," Yuri (Zengel) says. "People say it's a dangerous place. There are bears and wolves and something else. Something people fear is much worse."

She is referring to reclusive forest creatures known as ochi.

"When a baby ochi is left behind its pack, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to reunite it with its family," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Yuri befriending the ochi as her community attempts to "rescue" her.

Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Emily Watson (Dune: Prophecy) and Willem Dafoe (Nosferatu) also star.

Isaiah Saxon directs.

The film opens in theaters Feb. 28.