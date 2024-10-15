Left to right, Samuel L. Jackson, Harvey Keitel, Uma Thurman and John Travolta attend the TCM Classic Film Festival opening night and 30th anniversary presentation of "Pulp Fiction" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of Pulp Fiction by posting an Instagram video of him reciting his famous biblical monologue from the iconic crime drama. "YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17 HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION," Jackson captioned Monday's clip. Advertisement

The movie -- which opened on Oct. 14, 1994 -- featured Jackson and John Travolta as gangsters Jules and Vincent, who are trying to carry out orders for their boss Marsellus (Ving Rhames) when things go horribly awry.

"The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper, and the finder of lost children," Jackson said in his social media post, recalling a scene in which Jules and Vincent fire upon their boss' "business partner" in an apartment.

"And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!"

Advertisement

Written by Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary and directed by Tarantino, the film also starred Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Christopher Walken, Harvey Keitel, Phil LaMarr, Eric Stoltz and Rosanna Arquette.

Uma Thurman, John Travolta celebrate 'Pulp Fiction' in LA