Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 15, 2024 / 8:01 AM

Samuel L. Jackson celebrates 'Pulp Fiction' at 30

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Samuel L. Jackson, Harvey Keitel, Uma Thurman and John Travolta attend the TCM Classic Film Festival opening night and 30th anniversary presentation of "Pulp Fiction" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Left to right, Samuel L. Jackson, Harvey Keitel, Uma Thurman and John Travolta attend the TCM Classic Film Festival opening night and 30th anniversary presentation of "Pulp Fiction" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of Pulp Fiction by posting an Instagram video of him reciting his famous biblical monologue from the iconic crime drama.

"YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17 HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION," Jackson captioned Monday's clip.

Advertisement

The movie -- which opened on Oct. 14, 1994 -- featured Jackson and John Travolta as gangsters Jules and Vincent, who are trying to carry out orders for their boss Marsellus (Ving Rhames) when things go horribly awry.

"The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper, and the finder of lost children," Jackson said in his social media post, recalling a scene in which Jules and Vincent fire upon their boss' "business partner" in an apartment.

"And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!"

Advertisement

Written by Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary and directed by Tarantino, the film also starred Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Christopher Walken, Harvey Keitel, Phil LaMarr, Eric Stoltz and Rosanna Arquette.

Uma Thurman, John Travolta celebrate 'Pulp Fiction' in LA

Stars Uma Thurman (L) and John Travolta attend the TCM Classic Film Festival opening night and 30th anniversary presentation of "Pulp Fiction" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

James Wan marks 'end of an era' as he films final 'Conjuring' movie
Movies // 29 minutes ago
James Wan marks 'end of an era' as he films final 'Conjuring' movie
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Director James Wan has started filming his final "Conjuring" movie, which is set for release in 2025.
Screamfest: Christina Milian put childhood nightmares to work in 'Body Language'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Screamfest: Christina Milian put childhood nightmares to work in 'Body Language'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Christina Milian appeared at the Screamfest premiere of her horror film "Body Language" Monday in Hollywood, Calif. She shared how romantic Freddy Krueger dreams led to her first grown-up thriller.
Owl gets stuck in Rockefeller Christmas tree in 'An Almost Christmas Story'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Owl gets stuck in Rockefeller Christmas tree in 'An Almost Christmas Story'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Disney + is previewing "An Almost Christmas Story," a new animated short featuring the voice of Jim Gaffigan.
'The Wild Robot' will land on digital platforms Tuesday
Movies // 19 hours ago
'The Wild Robot' will land on digital platforms Tuesday
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Box office hit "The Wild Robot" will land on AppleTV+ and other digital platforms Tuesday.
Netflix releases first look at Lindsay Lohan holiday film 'Our Little Secret'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Netflix releases first look at Lindsay Lohan holiday film 'Our Little Secret'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing an upcoming Christmas movie, starring Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Chenoweth and Ian Harding.
'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis sequel to premiere Aug. 8
Movies // 3 days ago
'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis sequel to premiere Aug. 8
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Freakier Friday," the sequel to the 2003 movie with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will premiere Aug, 8.
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Movies // 3 days ago
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle and two others will star with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the Netflix film "RIP."
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Movies // 3 days ago
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick and fellow "Pitch Perfect" stars Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix film "Woman of the Hour."
Screamfest: 'Ick' helped Brandon Routh make peace with career path
Movies // 4 days ago
Screamfest: 'Ick' helped Brandon Routh make peace with career path
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Brandon Routh and the cast of "Ick" discuss how the horror-comedy made them think about their lives on the Screamfest red carpet.
Screamfest review: 'Mr. Crocket' a bold new horror icon
Movies // 4 days ago
Screamfest review: 'Mr. Crocket' a bold new horror icon
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Mr. Crocket," on Hulu Friday, creates a new horror icon who stands toe to toe with the scary greats, a children's television host who comes out of the TV to punish abusive families.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Demi Moore says Bruce Willis is 'stable' on dementia journey
Demi Moore says Bruce Willis is 'stable' on dementia journey
Owl gets stuck in Rockefeller Christmas tree in 'An Almost Christmas Story'
Owl gets stuck in Rockefeller Christmas tree in 'An Almost Christmas Story'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Natalie Maines, Ben Whishaw
Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Natalie Maines, Ben Whishaw
'The Wild Robot' will land on digital platforms Tuesday
'The Wild Robot' will land on digital platforms Tuesday
Chelsie Baham wins 'Big Brother' Season 26
Chelsie Baham wins 'Big Brother' Season 26
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement