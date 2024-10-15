1 of 5 | Miles Teller (L) and Anya Taylor-Joy star in the genre-bending new film "The Gorge." Photo courtesy of Apple Original Films

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films is teasing the new film The Gorge. The studio shared a poster and first-look photos for the movie Tuesday featuring Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga). Advertisement

The Gorge is a genre-bending new film from Sinister and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson.

Teller and Taylor-Joy play two highly-trained operatives "appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within."

"They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it's too late," an official synopsis reads.

Sigourney Weaver also stars.

The Gorge photos depict Teller and Taylor-Joys' characters in combat gear, while the poster hints at a possible monster.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller star in The Gorge - coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/c2ASXZb8ZI— Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) October 15, 2024

Derrickson told IGN the film "blends multiple genres -- romance, science fiction, action, spy thriller and even horror."

The Gorge premieres on Apple TV+ in 2025.