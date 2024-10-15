Trending
Oct. 15, 2024 / 3:31 PM

'The Gorge' photos: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy play snipers in sci-fi thriller

By Annie Martin
Miles Teller (L) and Anya Taylor-Joy star in the genre-bending new film "The Gorge." Photo courtesy of Apple Original Films
Miles Teller (L) and Anya Taylor-Joy star in the genre-bending new film "The Gorge." Photo courtesy of Apple Original Films

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films is teasing the new film The Gorge.

The studio shared a poster and first-look photos for the movie Tuesday featuring Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga).

The Gorge is a genre-bending new film from Sinister and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson.

Teller and Taylor-Joy play two highly-trained operatives "appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within."

"They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it's too late," an official synopsis reads.

Sigourney Weaver also stars.

The Gorge photos depict Teller and Taylor-Joys' characters in combat gear, while the poster hints at a possible monster.

Derrickson told IGN the film "blends multiple genres -- romance, science fiction, action, spy thriller and even horror."

The Gorge premieres on Apple TV+ in 2025.

Latest Headlines

James Gunn introduces 'Superman' pup Krypto the Superdog
Movies // 55 minutes ago
James Gunn introduces 'Superman' pup Krypto the Superdog
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Superman" director James Gunn gave a first look at Krypto the Superdog, a pup inspired by his own rescue dog.
Samuel L. Jackson celebrates 'Pulp Fiction' at 30
Movies // 7 hours ago
Samuel L. Jackson celebrates 'Pulp Fiction' at 30
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of "Pulp Fiction" by posting an Instagram video of him reciting his famous biblical monologue from the iconic crime drama.
James Wan marks 'end of an era' as he films final 'Conjuring' movie
Movies // 8 hours ago
James Wan marks 'end of an era' as he films final 'Conjuring' movie
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Director James Wan has started filming his final "Conjuring" movie, which is set for release in 2025.
Screamfest: Christina Milian put childhood nightmares to work in 'Body Language'
Movies // 13 hours ago
Screamfest: Christina Milian put childhood nightmares to work in 'Body Language'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Christina Milian appeared at the Screamfest premiere of her horror film "Body Language" Monday in Hollywood, Calif. She shared how romantic Freddy Krueger dreams led to her first grown-up thriller.
Owl gets stuck in Rockefeller Christmas tree in 'An Almost Christmas Story'
Movies // 1 day ago
Owl gets stuck in Rockefeller Christmas tree in 'An Almost Christmas Story'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Disney + is previewing "An Almost Christmas Story," a new animated short featuring the voice of Jim Gaffigan.
'The Wild Robot' will land on digital platforms Tuesday
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Wild Robot' will land on digital platforms Tuesday
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Box office hit "The Wild Robot" will land on AppleTV+ and other digital platforms Tuesday.
Netflix releases first look at Lindsay Lohan holiday film 'Our Little Secret'
Movies // 1 day ago
Netflix releases first look at Lindsay Lohan holiday film 'Our Little Secret'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing an upcoming Christmas movie, starring Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Chenoweth and Ian Harding.
'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis sequel to premiere Aug. 8
Movies // 4 days ago
'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis sequel to premiere Aug. 8
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Freakier Friday," the sequel to the 2003 movie with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will premiere Aug, 8.
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Movies // 4 days ago
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle and two others will star with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the Netflix film "RIP."
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Movies // 4 days ago
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick and fellow "Pitch Perfect" stars Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix film "Woman of the Hour."
