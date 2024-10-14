'The Wild Robot' will land on digital platforms Tuesday

1 of 6 | Lupita Nyong'o, pictured at the world premiere of "The Wild Robot" on September 8, portrays Roz, a robot who becomes stranded on an island. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Box office hit The Wild Robot will land on AppleTV+ and other digital platforms Tuesday. The film, which is based on Peter Brown's book, follows robot Roz -- voiced by Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther) -- who becomes stranded on an island and befriends its animal inhabitants. Advertisement

Other cast members include Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) and Ving Rhames (Mission Impossible).

The film brought in $35 million, making it North America's top performer at the box office.

Consumers will also gain access to behind-the-scenes material when purchasing The Wild Robot from platforms like Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Microsoft Movies & TV and Movies Anywhere, a press release stated.

Bonus items include storyboard scenes that didn't make the final cut, accompanied by commentary from Chris Sanders, who directs, as well as cast member performances and introductions.

The additional footage also includes drawing tutorials and other glimpses at how The Wild Robot was made.

"Go behind the scenes to see how filmmakers pushed the boundaries of animation to achieve the uniquely immersive world of The Wild Robot," a press release said.

