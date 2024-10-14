Advertisement
Oct. 14, 2024 / 12:09 PM

Netflix releases first look at Lindsay Lohan holiday film 'Our Little Secret'

By Jessica Inman
Lindsay Lohan stars in Netflix holiday film, "Our Little Secret." Photo courtesy of Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix
1 of 4 | Lindsay Lohan stars in Netflix holiday film, "Our Little Secret." Photo courtesy of Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing an upcoming Christmas movie, starring Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth and Ian Harding.

The streamer released photos from Our Little Secret Monday.

In the film, Lohan portrays Avery, who accompanies boyfriend Cameron (Jon Rudnitsky) home for the holidays.

"After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof -- while hiding their romantic history," a logline reads.

Avery's ex, Logan (Harding), is dating Cameron's sister, Cassie, who is portrayed by Katie Baker.

"I think their relationship is a decent one," Harding tells Netflix's Tudum. "They're both good people and care deeply for each other. They have fun together. But running into Avery makes Logan take a step back and reconsider what he really needs in life, and whether a relationship with anyone is a good idea at this stage of his life."

Chennoweth portrays Erica, mother to Cassie and Cameron.

Our Little Secret also stars Tim Meadows, Lohan's co-star in Mean Girls.

"Tim is just such a wonderful human being," Lohan said. "I just love being around him. We had a few moments where I could not stop laughing."

Other members of the cast include Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos and Brian Unger.

Our Little Secret premieres on Netflix Nov. 27.

