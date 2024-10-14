Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 14, 2024 / 1:47 PM

Owl gets stuck in Rockefeller Christmas tree in 'An Almost Christmas Story'

By Jessica Inman
Jim Gaffigan, pictured at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, voices Papa Owl in the upcoming animated short from Disney+, "An Almost Christmas Story." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Jim Gaffigan, pictured at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, voices Papa Owl in the upcoming animated short from Disney+, "An Almost Christmas Story." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Disney + is previewing An Almost Christmas Story, a new animated short featuring the voice of Jim Gaffigan.

In the film, Gaffigan voices an owl who becomes separated from the younger owl Moon (Cary Christopher), after Moon is attacked by a bird of prey.

Advertisement

"You're gonna be fine," Papa Owl says in the trailer, released Monday. "Just stay in the tree. I'll be back."

Moon does as instructed, but his hideaway soon becomes a danger in and of itself, when it is selected as the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

"What sort of forest is this?" Moon asks, peering into the Rockefeller Center.

Advertisement

He eventually finds himself on the subway, where he encounters Luna (Estella Madrigal), who is also lost.

"Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming an unlikely bond as they journey back home to their parents," an official description reads.

Mamoudou Athie, Alex Ross Perry, Gianna Joseph, Phil Rosenthal, Natasha Lyonne and John C. Reilly also voice characters in the animated film.

Alfonso Cuarón produced the short, which serves as the third in his Disney+ holiday collection.

An Almost Christmas story premieres on Nov. 15.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Wild Robot' will land on digital platforms Tuesday
Movies // 34 minutes ago
'The Wild Robot' will land on digital platforms Tuesday
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Box office hit "The Wild Robot" will land on AppleTV+ and other digital platforms Tuesday.
Netflix releases first look at Lindsay Lohan holiday film 'Our Little Secret'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Netflix releases first look at Lindsay Lohan holiday film 'Our Little Secret'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing an upcoming Christmas movie, starring Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Chenoweth and Ian Harding.
'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis sequel to premiere Aug. 8
Movies // 2 days ago
'Freakier Friday': Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis sequel to premiere Aug. 8
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Freakier Friday," the sequel to the 2003 movie with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will premiere Aug, 8.
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Movies // 3 days ago
Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thriller 'RIP'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle and two others will star with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the Netflix film "RIP."
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Movies // 3 days ago
Anna Kendrick, 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars attend 'Woman of the Hour' premiere
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick and fellow "Pitch Perfect" stars Chrissie Fit and Kelley Jakle attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix film "Woman of the Hour."
Screamfest: 'Ick' helped Brandon Routh make peace with career path
Movies // 3 days ago
Screamfest: 'Ick' helped Brandon Routh make peace with career path
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Brandon Routh and the cast of "Ick" discuss how the horror-comedy made them think about their lives on the Screamfest red carpet.
Screamfest review: 'Mr. Crocket' a bold new horror icon
Movies // 3 days ago
Screamfest review: 'Mr. Crocket' a bold new horror icon
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Mr. Crocket," on Hulu Friday, creates a new horror icon who stands toe to toe with the scary greats, a children's television host who comes out of the TV to punish abusive families.
'MA -- Cry of Silence' sends an urgent message from Myanmar
Movies // 3 days ago
'MA -- Cry of Silence' sends an urgent message from Myanmar
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- 'MA -- Cry of Silence,' a wrenching feature set in Myanmar by The Maw Naing, premiered at this year's Busan International Film Festival.
Elvis Nolasco: 'Mr Crocket' different from Candyman
Movies // 4 days ago
Elvis Nolasco: 'Mr Crocket' different from Candyman
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Elvis Nolasco discusses the backstory he created for his horror movie "Mr. Crocket," on Hulu Friday, and how the film explores metaphors for parenting and screen addiction.
Chad Michael Murray joins all-male revue in 'The Merry Gentlemen'
Movies // 4 days ago
Chad Michael Murray joins all-male revue in 'The Merry Gentlemen'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "The Merry Gentlemen," a new Christmas film starring Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson, which lands on the streamer Nov. 20.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Natalie Maines, Ben Whishaw
Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Natalie Maines, Ben Whishaw
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Robert Lamm, Sacha Baron Cohen
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Robert Lamm, Sacha Baron Cohen
'Terrifier 3' tops North American box office with $18.3M
'Terrifier 3' tops North American box office with $18.3M
Chelsie Baham wins 'Big Brother' Season 26
Chelsie Baham wins 'Big Brother' Season 26
Ariana Grande, Dana Carvey channel Jennifer Coolidge on 'SNL'
Ariana Grande, Dana Carvey channel Jennifer Coolidge on 'SNL'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement