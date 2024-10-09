Chad Michael Murray joins all-male revue in 'The Merry Gentlemen'

1 of 3 | Chad Michael Murray (C) portrays Luke in "The Merry Gentlemen," which premieres on Netflix in November. Photo courtesy of Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix.

The streamer released first-look photos on Wednesday. One image shows four shirtless men with cowboy hats.

Robertson portrays Ashley, who wants the bar to survive, and Murray portrays Luke.

"He's thrust into an unfamiliar situation and is pushed to the limits of comfortability," he said.

The role made Murray nervous in real life, too, he told Netflix's Tudum.

"I made a bunch of phone calls and said, 'Let's get in as much rehearsal time as possible,'" he said. "If you're going to do it, you got to do it right. You got to go all in. All the guys were awesome..."

Rehearsals spanned eight hours, and Robertson said it "was precious" to witness the bond the men formed.

Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes and Marc Anthony Samuel also star.