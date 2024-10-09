Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 9, 2024 / 10:18 AM

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried set to star in 'The Housemaid'

By Jessica Inman
Sydney Sweeney, seen at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 14, will star in "The Housemaid." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sydney Sweeney, seen at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 14, will star in "The Housemaid." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A movie adaptation of Freida McFadden's The Housemaid is in the works, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are set to portray Millie and Nina.

Nina and her husband, Andrew, hire Millie to work and live in their home.

Advertisement

"I can pretend to be whoever I like," Millie says in a book synopsis. "But I'll soon learn that the Winchesters' secrets are far more dangerous than my own..."

McFadden is an executive producer on the project.

"I can't even express how excited I am..." she wrote on social media. "Lionsgate has come up with the absolute perfect cast and director, and I am just so grateful! I mean, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Paul Feig... mind blown! I'm so honored and thankful to all my readers who helped make this dream come true!"

Sweeney, Seyfried and Alex Young will also executive produce, Variety reported.

Advertisement

The casting was also a source of excitement for Lionsgate executives.

"Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it," said Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "And Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina -- they're both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don't reveal everything right away."

Sweeney posted a video on Instagram that shows her reading the book.

"Tell me about yourself, Millie," she captioned the clip.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Movies // 6 hours ago
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- "Terrifier 3," in theaters Friday, ramps up the gore and shock value, but shows restraint in other areas.
Screamfest review: 'Ick' creature romp blends fun, poignancy, heart
Movies // 6 hours ago
Screamfest review: 'Ick' creature romp blends fun, poignancy, heart
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- "Ick," which screened Tuesday at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a funny tale of a deadly substance overtaking a town.
'Heretic' trailer teases Hugh Grant's house of horrors
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Heretic' trailer teases Hugh Grant's house of horrors
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "Heretic," a psychological horror film starring Hugh Grant, opens in theaters in November.
'Moana 2' special look sets sail on journey to 'ancient island'
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Moana 2' special look sets sail on journey to 'ancient island'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "Moana 2," a sequel to the 2016 animated Disney film, opens in theaters in November.
Timothee Chalamet sings as Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' trailer
Movies // 22 hours ago
Timothee Chalamet sings as Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' trailer
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "A Complete Unknown," a new film starring Timothée Chalamet as music icon Bob Dylan, opens in December.
Art the Clown actor channels Will Ferrell in 'Terrifier 3'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Art the Clown actor channels Will Ferrell in 'Terrifier 3'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- David Howard Thornton reveals the Will Ferrell movie that inspired a scene in "Terrifier 3," in theaters Friday. Co-star Lauren LaVera joins him to discuss the sequel.
Colleen Hoover's book, 'Reminders of Him,' to get movie treatment
Movies // 1 day ago
Colleen Hoover's book, 'Reminders of Him,' to get movie treatment
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Another Colleen Hoover book is receiving the movie treatment, on the heels of the box office hit "It Ends With Us," which generated more than $340 million.
'Joker: Folie à Deux' tops North American box office with $40M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Joker: Folie à Deux' tops North American box office with $40M
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Crazy Rich Asians' writer Adele Lim to direct 'Princess Diaries 3'
Movies // 4 days ago
'Crazy Rich Asians' writer Adele Lim to direct 'Princess Diaries 3'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The writer behind "Crazy Rich Asians" and Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" is set to direct "Princess Diaries 3."
Girl with cerebral palsy pushes boundaries in 'Out of My Mind'
Movies // 4 days ago
Girl with cerebral palsy pushes boundaries in 'Out of My Mind'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing "Out of My Mind," a new movie about a girl who has cerebral palsy and pushes beyond the boundaries imposed by others as she navigates sixth grade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Art the Clown actor channels Will Ferrell in 'Terrifier 3'
Art the Clown actor channels Will Ferrell in 'Terrifier 3'
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement