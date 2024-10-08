1 of 5 | Auli'i Cravalho returns to voice Moana in "Moana 2." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Moana 2. The studio shared a "special look" trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, who return to voice Moana and Maui. Advertisement

Moana 2 is a sequel to the 2016 animated film Moana. The movies follow the adventures of Moana (Cravalho), the daughter of a Polynesian chief.

The new film reunites Moana and Maui, a shapeshifting demigod, three years after the events of Moana.

In the trailer, Moana assembles a crew to journey to an ancient and cursed island.

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also features Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk.

Moana 2 opens in theaters Nov. 27.

Disney is also developing a live-action version of Moana starring Johnson but featuring a new actress in the title role.