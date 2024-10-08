Trending
Oct. 8, 2024 / 3:19 PM

'Heretic' trailer teases Hugh Grant's house of horrors

By Annie Martin
Hugh Grant stars in the psychological horror film "Heretic." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A24 is gearing up for the release of the new film Heretic.

The studio shared a third trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Hugh Grant.

Heretic is a psychological horror film written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the co-writers of A Quiet Place.

Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East play two young Mormon missionaries who "are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse," an official synopsis reads.

Previous trailers have seen Grant's Mr. Reed set the scene and create an ominous tone for the film. The new trailer begins to unveil his house of horrors, with Thatcher and East's characters seen struggling to escape from underneath his home.

Heretic opens in theaters Nov. 15.

Thatcher will also star with The Boys actor Jack Quaid in Companion, a new horror film from the team behind Barbarian.

East is known for playing Val Wishart in Liv and Maddie Season 4, while Thatcher portrays young Nat on Yellowjackets.

