Left to right, "Joker" collaborators Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and Todd Phillips are seen at the Palazzo del Casino during the Venice International Film Festival on September 4. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Joker: Folie à Deux is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is The Wild Robot with $18.7 million, followed by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at No. 3 with $10.3 million, Transformers One at No. 4 with $5.4 million and Speak No Evil at No. 5 with $2.8 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Sam and Colby at No. 6 with $1.8 million, White Bird at No. 7 with $1.53 million, Deadpool & Wolverine at No. 8 with $1.52 million, The Substance at No. 9 with $1.3 million and Megalopolis at No. 10 with $1.1 million.