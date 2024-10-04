Trending
Girl with cerebral palsy pushes boundaries in 'Out of My Mind'

By Jessica Inman
Jennifer Aniston, pictured at the SAG Awards on February 24, gives voice to Melody's thoughts in "Out of My Mind," a film about a girl who has cerebral palsy. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Jennifer Aniston, pictured at the SAG Awards on February 24, gives voice to Melody's thoughts in "Out of My Mind," a film about a girl who has cerebral palsy. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing Out of My Mind, a new movie about a girl who has cerebral palsy and pushes beyond the boundaries imposed by others as she navigates sixth grade.

"Because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates," an official description reads. "When a young educator notices her students's untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it."

Phoebe-Rae Taylor portrays Melody, and Jennifer Aniston voices Melody's thoughts.

"Obviously, this isn't my voice," she says in the trailer. "I can't talk. And I can sound like whoever I want, so I picked Jennifer Aniston."

The preview shows Melody's parents, portrayed by Rosemarie DeWitt and Luke Kirby, getting her a medi-talker to vocalize what she wants to say.

"You have a voice," DeWitt says. "Let them hear you."

Michael Chernus, Courtney Taylor and Judith Light also star.

The film was inspired by Sharon M. Draper's book.

Out of My Mind streams on Disney+ Nov. 22.

