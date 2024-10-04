Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing Out of My Mind, a new movie about a girl who has cerebral palsy and pushes beyond the boundaries imposed by others as she navigates sixth grade.
"Because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates," an official description reads. "When a young educator notices her students's untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it."