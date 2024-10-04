'Billions' alum Damian Lewis sinks teeth into dual 'Radleys' roles

1 of 4 | Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald star in the horror-comedy, "The Radleys," in theaters and on demand Friday. Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

NEW YORK, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Billions and Homeland alum Damian Lewis says he was happy to sink his teeth into not one, but two great roles in the new British horror comedy, The Radleys. "It was really fun playing two characters. Ask any actor and they want to play all the characters, so playing two is better than one," Lewis, 53, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "The two characters in this particular film are the light and shade that's in each of us." Advertisement

The adaptation of Matt Haig's novel of the same name opens in theaters -- and will be available on digital and on demand -- Friday.

The contemporary film casts Lewis as estranged vampire twins Peter and Will, and Kelly Macdonald as Peter's wife, Helen.

Peter and Helen quit drinking human blood years ago and have been living a quiet life, but when their teen daughter, Clara (Bo Bragason), rips out the throat of a drunken neighbor who tried to rape her, they must reveal their family's secret nature to unsuspecting Clara and her brother Rowan (Harry Baxendale).

The couple also calls in Will -- whom Clara and Rowan never knew existed -- to help dispose of the dead guy's body.

"I really enjoyed this sort of committed premise of the whole start of the film, which is they're essentially abstaining," Lewis said. "They're trying to be good vampires and lead this sensible suburban life, bringing their kids up -- until everything goes wrong."

The arrival of Will further complicates the perfect facade Peter is trying to keep up.

"[Will] is a committed and confirmed vampire. He loves being a vampire, so he comes in with all the powers, fixes the problem, but then, of course, spreads chaos at the same time," Lewis said.

"The two twins have chosen different paths. One has chosen very much to be this addict, this blood-sucking, cavorting creature of the night, and this other man is actually deeply unhappy because of his decision, has chosen to live the suburban, sensible, slightly repressed life. Mixed messaging that, kids."

Trainspotting, Gosford Park and Brave actress Macdonald, 48, plays different variations of her character, Helen, depending on whom she is around and what qualities they bring out in her.

"The light and the shade is in her character, too," Lewis said.

"They used to have a very exciting life, sucking blood. Now they don't, and it's a deadened existence," he added. "The naughty twin comes in, all leather jackets and long hair and the promise of intoxicated, long nights, and that sort of releases a different side of Kelly's character."

The movie is a thoughtful and relatable reflection about family dynamics, middle age and regrets, as well as an entertaining, supernatural tale, Lewis said.

"The film is an exploration of all those darker, addictive selves that we have in us, the more visceral carnal desires that we all have that must be constantly moderated by the more sensible, rational parts of ourselves, which are the selves that get us out of bed in the morning and send us to work," he said.

"The morality of the piece is very complex. It's grown up," the actor added. "Some of the decisions we make don't make us happy. We make sacrifices. We make compromises. They're sort of heroic and noble in their intent.

"And, then, the people who just are living the totally free and are totally true to themselves, however self-destructive that might be, they may be happy. There are no simple answers in life."