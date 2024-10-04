Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 4, 2024 / 2:10 PM

'Crazy Rich Asians' writer Adele Lim to direct 'Princess Diaries 3'

By Jessica Inman
"Crazy Rich Asians" co-writer Adele Lim will direct the upcoming chapter of "The Princes Diaries." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | "Crazy Rich Asians" co-writer Adele Lim will direct the upcoming chapter of "The Princes Diaries." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The writer behind Crazy Rich Asians and Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon is set to direct Princess Diaries 3.

Adele Lim, who directed the 2023 movie Joy Ride, said she is "a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries," which opened in 2001 and starred Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews and Mandy Moore.

Advertisement

Hathaway portrayed Mia Thermopolis, an awkward high school student who discovers she is the princess of Genovia.

Royal Engagement, the sequel released in 2004, centers on Mia's quest to find love in a hurry.

Hathaway had previously shared her desire to reprise her role as Genovia's new queen.

"I would more than entertain it," she said in 2022. "I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work."

A formal deal regarding Hathaway's involvement has not been inked.

Debra Martin Chase returns to produce the movie's third chapter, and Naia Cucukov is an executive producer.

Cucukov and Lim together created 100 Tigers, a production company.

Advertisement

"I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life," Lim said. "We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Girl with cerebral palsy pushes boundaries in 'Out of My Mind'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Girl with cerebral palsy pushes boundaries in 'Out of My Mind'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing "Out of My Mind," a new movie about a girl who has cerebral palsy and pushes beyond the boundaries imposed by others as she navigates sixth grade.
'Billions' alum Damian Lewis sinks teeth into dual 'Radleys' roles
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Billions' alum Damian Lewis sinks teeth into dual 'Radleys' roles
NEW YORK, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Billions" and "Homeland" told UPI Damian Lewis says he was happy to sink his teeth into not one, but two great roles in the new British horror comedy, "The Radleys."
Featurette shows 'Smile 2' 'way more off the rails' than original
Movies // 1 day ago
Featurette shows 'Smile 2' 'way more off the rails' than original
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a featurette for "Smile 2" on Thursday.
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," in theaters Friday, adds surreal flourishes to the tale of murderous clown Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) but ultimately reveals it is not going anywhere.
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
Movies // 1 day ago
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Companion," a new film starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, opens in January.
In 'Better Man,' Robbie Williams is portrayed by CG monkey
Movies // 2 days ago
In 'Better Man,' Robbie Williams is portrayed by CG monkey
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a trailer for "Better Man," a movie that employs a CG monkey to portray pop star Robbie Williams.
Great-grandmother inspired Sarah Paulson's 'Hold Your Breath' character
Movies // 2 days ago
Great-grandmother inspired Sarah Paulson's 'Hold Your Breath' character
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford discuss their roles in the horror movie "Hold Your Breath," on Hulu Thursday, including Paulson's homage to her great-grandmother.
'Scream 7' to open in theaters in February 2026
Movies // 2 days ago
'Scream 7' to open in theaters in February 2026
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Scream 7" director Kevin Williamson and franchise star Neve Campbell announced a release date for the horror sequel.
Kevin Smith: '4:30 Movie' is my chance at a 'Merchant & Ivory'-style period piece
Movies // 3 days ago
Kevin Smith: '4:30 Movie' is my chance at a 'Merchant & Ivory'-style period piece
NEW YORK, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Writer-director Kevin Smith told UPI his latest film, "The 4:30 Movie," celebrates a type of movie-going culture that is sadly dwindling in the time of cellphones.
Anna Kendrick encounters serial killer in 'Woman of the Hour' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Anna Kendrick encounters serial killer in 'Woman of the Hour' trailer
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Woman of the Hour," a new film directed by and starring Anna Kendrick, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garth Brooks responds to sexual assault, rape accusations
Garth Brooks responds to sexual assault, rape accusations
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
'Rings of Power' showrunner: S2 is Sauron-Celebrimbor psychological thriller
'Rings of Power' showrunner: S2 is Sauron-Celebrimbor psychological thriller
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement