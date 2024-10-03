Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 3, 2024 / 11:07 AM

Featurette shows 'Smile 2' 'way more off the rails' than original

By Jessica Inman
Naomi Scott, pictured MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, says her new project, "Smile 2" dances the line between an "internal movie" and a film that is "completely unhinged." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI
1 of 3 | Naomi Scott, pictured MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, says her new project, "Smile 2" dances the line between an "internal movie" and a film that is "completely unhinged." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a featurette for Smile 2 on Thursday.

In the clip, Parker Finn, the film's writer, director and producer, offers a glimpse of what went into making the new film.

Advertisement

"I knew that if I was going to approach the sequel, I needed to find a character that I could find something thematic to explore there," he said.

In the Smile franchise, an evil being overtakes its victims and forces them to kill themselves before the eyes of the next target.

"The trick to unlocking it was discovering the character Skye Riley," Finn said. "Skye is this famous star who is surrounded by people and yet she's incredibly alone. It's a frightening situation for anybody to be in."

Naomi Scott will portray Riley.

"It really does run the gambit of a more internal movie to just being completely unhinged," Scott says in the featurette.

Advertisement

Finn said that his sophomore film will be "10 times bigger" than the first, with more blood and more nastiness.

In addition to Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo and Kyle Gallner also star.

Smile 2 drops in theaters Oct. 18.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," in theaters Friday, adds surreal flourishes to the tale of murderous clown Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) but ultimately reveals it is not going anywhere.
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- "Companion," a new film starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, opens in January.
In 'Better Man,' Robbie Williams is portrayed by CG monkey
Movies // 1 day ago
In 'Better Man,' Robbie Williams is portrayed by CG monkey
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a trailer for "Better Man," a movie that employs a CG monkey to portray pop star Robbie Williams.
Great-grandmother inspired Sarah Paulson's 'Hold Your Breath' character
Movies // 1 day ago
Great-grandmother inspired Sarah Paulson's 'Hold Your Breath' character
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford discuss their roles in the horror movie "Hold Your Breath," on Hulu Thursday, including Paulson's homage to her great-grandmother.
'Scream 7' to open in theaters in February 2026
Movies // 1 day ago
'Scream 7' to open in theaters in February 2026
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Scream 7" director Kevin Williamson and franchise star Neve Campbell announced a release date for the horror sequel.
Kevin Smith: '4:30 Movie' is my chance at a 'Merchant & Ivory'-style period piece
Movies // 1 day ago
Kevin Smith: '4:30 Movie' is my chance at a 'Merchant & Ivory'-style period piece
NEW YORK, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Writer-director Kevin Smith told UPI his latest film, "The 4:30 Movie," celebrates a type of movie-going culture that is sadly dwindling in the time of cellphones.
Anna Kendrick encounters serial killer in 'Woman of the Hour' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Anna Kendrick encounters serial killer in 'Woman of the Hour' trailer
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Woman of the Hour," a new film directed by and starring Anna Kendrick, is coming to Netflix.
'Babygirl' trailer: Nicole Kidman stars in erotic thriller
Movies // 2 days ago
'Babygirl' trailer: Nicole Kidman stars in erotic thriller
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Babygirl," a new film starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, opens in December.
'Inside Out 2' has No. 1 premiere on Disney+ in 2024
Movies // 2 days ago
'Inside Out 2' has No. 1 premiere on Disney+ in 2024
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar said "Inside Out 2" is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the No. 1 film premiere on Disney+ in 2024.
'John Wick' to return to theaters Nov. 3, 6 for 10-year anniversary
Movies // 2 days ago
'John Wick' to return to theaters Nov. 3, 6 for 10-year anniversary
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced Monday that "John Wick" will once again play in theaters to celebrate the film's 10-year anniversary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Movie review: Ambitious 'Joker 2' ultimately anticlimactic
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Al Sharpton, Clive Owen
Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Al Sharpton, Clive Owen
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
'Companion' teaser introduces sci-fi horror from 'Barbarian' team
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement