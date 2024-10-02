Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 2, 2024 / 11:41 AM

In 'Better Man,' Robbie Williams is portrayed by CG monkey

By Jessica Inman
British singer Robbie Williams, pictured at the 2023 premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon," is the star of a new biopic, but a CG monkey is portraying him. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | British singer Robbie Williams, pictured at the 2023 premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon," is the star of a new biopic, but a CG monkey is portraying him. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures released a trailer for Better Man, a movie that employs a CG monkey to portray pop star Robbie Williams.

"I know what you're thinking," Williams says in the preview. "What's with the monkey?"

Advertisement

Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, who developed the film after 18 hours of interviews with Williams, said in a Vanity Fair interview that the monkey captured how Williams felt about himself.

"To see himself as a performing monkey wasn't just whilst he was famous," Gracey said. "It was his whole life...And it made it so powerful for me because I was like, 'You're going to fall in love with this character, this little monkey. And you're going to invest emotionally in this little monkey.' As long as you set that contract at the start of the film, you're in, and you will go with that monkey through the entire journey."

Gracey directed the film, and serves as one of its producers and writers.

Advertisement

Williams lends his voice to the monkey as the biopic chronicles his "meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence," and the story takes viewers from his childhood to stardom, an official description says.

Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvaney, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge and Anthony Hayes also star.

The film premieres Jan. 17, with select showings to begin Dec. 25.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Great-grandmother inspired Sarah Paulson's 'Hold Your Breath' character
Movies // 6 hours ago
Great-grandmother inspired Sarah Paulson's 'Hold Your Breath' character
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford discuss their roles in the horror movie "Hold Your Breath," on Hulu Thursday, including Paulson's homage to her great-grandmother.
'Scream 7' to open in theaters in February 2026
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Scream 7' to open in theaters in February 2026
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Scream 7" director Kevin Williamson and franchise star Neve Campbell announced a release date for the horror sequel.
Kevin Smith: '4:30 Movie' is my chance at a 'Merchant & Ivory'-style period piece
Movies // 22 hours ago
Kevin Smith: '4:30 Movie' is my chance at a 'Merchant & Ivory'-style period piece
NEW YORK, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Writer-director Kevin Smith told UPI his latest film, "The 4:30 Movie," celebrates a type of movie-going culture that is sadly dwindling in the time of cellphones.
Anna Kendrick encounters serial killer in 'Woman of the Hour' trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
Anna Kendrick encounters serial killer in 'Woman of the Hour' trailer
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Woman of the Hour," a new film directed by and starring Anna Kendrick, is coming to Netflix.
'Babygirl' trailer: Nicole Kidman stars in erotic thriller
Movies // 1 day ago
'Babygirl' trailer: Nicole Kidman stars in erotic thriller
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Babygirl," a new film starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, opens in December.
'Inside Out 2' has No. 1 premiere on Disney+ in 2024
Movies // 1 day ago
'Inside Out 2' has No. 1 premiere on Disney+ in 2024
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar said "Inside Out 2" is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the No. 1 film premiere on Disney+ in 2024.
'John Wick' to return to theaters Nov. 3, 6 for 10-year anniversary
Movies // 1 day ago
'John Wick' to return to theaters Nov. 3, 6 for 10-year anniversary
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced Monday that "John Wick" will once again play in theaters to celebrate the film's 10-year anniversary.
Bill Skarsgard stalks Lily-Rose Depp in 'Nosferatu' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Bill Skarsgard stalks Lily-Rose Depp in 'Nosferatu' trailer
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Focus Features released the trailer for Robert Eggers' adaptation of "Nosferatu" on Monday. The film is in theaters Christmas Day.
'Peaky Blinders' movie is now in production
Movies // 1 day ago
'Peaky Blinders' movie is now in production
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Production for the "Peaky Blinders" movie is officially underway, Netflix announced Monday.
Julia Roberts to receive Honorary Cesar at 2025 awards show
Movies // 2 days ago
Julia Roberts to receive Honorary Cesar at 2025 awards show
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts will receive an Honorary César at the 50th annual César Awards in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
'Good Times,' 'Coming to America' actor John Amos dies
'Good Times,' 'Coming to America' actor John Amos dies
Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48
Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Annie Leibovitz, Lorraine Bracco
Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Annie Leibovitz, Lorraine Bracco
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement