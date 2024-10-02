1 of 3 | Sophie Thatcher stars in the upcoming sci-fi thriller "Companion." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Companion. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid. Advertisement

Companion is a sci-fi thriller produced by Barbarian writer and director Zach Cregger, along with Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz, who produced Cregger's film. The new movie is written and directed by Drew Hancock.

Companion invites viewers "to experience a new kind of love story."

The teaser shows Thatcher and Quaid's characters sitting down for what appears to be a romantic meal, until the camera pans out and shows Thatcher is handcuffed to her chair.

"I know it's gonna sound cheesy, but the moment we locked eyes there was just a spark," Thatcher's character says in a voiceover as violent and bloody scenes play out on the screen.

The teaser ends with Quaid pushing a candle under the outstretched hand of Thatcher, whose eyes fill with horror as she is set ablaze.

Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén and Rupert Friend also star.

Companion opens in theaters Jan. 10, 2025.

Cregger's Barbarian was released in 2022 and stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long.

Thatcher will also star with Hugh Grant in the horror film Heretic, while Quaid will reprise Hughie in The Boys Season 5.