"Inside Out 2" voice actress Amy Poehler, recipient of the CinemaCon Vanguard Award, arrives for the CinemaCon 2024 Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on April 11.

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar said Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the No. 1 film premiere on Disney+ in 2024. The critically acclaimed movie was released in theaters June 14 and earned $1 billion at the global box office in 19 days. Advertisement

When it was released on Disney+ in September, it racked up 30.5 million views globally in five days of streaming.

"The coming-of-age comedy Inside Out 2 takes place inside the mind of newly minted teenager Riley (Kensington Tallman), just as Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions," a synopsis said.

Feeling EVERYTHING Thank you to all the fans around the world who made Disney and Pixar's #InsideOut2 the #1 film premiere on @DisneyPlus in 2024! pic.twitter.com/X3QyUavd2A— Pixar (@Pixar) September 30, 2024

"Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are unsure how to feel when those new Emotions -- Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Adebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) -- arrive."

The film is a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster.