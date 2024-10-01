1 of 3 | Anna Kendrick stars in and directs the new film "Woman of the Hour." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Woman of the Hour. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Anna Kendrick. Advertisement

Woman of the Hour is a crime thriller that marks Kendrick's directorial debut. The film is inspired by real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as "The Dating Game Killer."

Woman of the Hour tells "the stranger-than-fiction story" of how an aspiring actress (Kendrick) crossed paths with Alcala (Daniel Zovatto) when they were both cast on the game show The Dating Game. The film is set in 1970s Los Angeles in the midst of Alcala's murder spree.

Nicolette Robinson and Tony Hale also star.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Kendrick explained how Woman of the Hour strives to reprioritize the victims, rather than Alcala.

"There are so many heroes in this story, but the heroes were outnumbered and outgunned by basically incompetence and negligence and a culture that did not prioritize victims," the actress said.

"I'm not really interested in the real Rodney," she added. "I was more interested in trying to depict the kind of experience that we are more likely to have."

Woman of the Hour premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix.

As an actress, Kendrick is known for the Twilight, Pitch Perfect and Trolls film series.

