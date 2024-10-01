Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 1, 2024 / 12:17 PM

Anna Kendrick encounters serial killer in 'Woman of the Hour' trailer

By Annie Martin
Anna Kendrick stars in and directs the new film "Woman of the Hour." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Anna Kendrick stars in and directs the new film "Woman of the Hour." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Woman of the Hour.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Anna Kendrick.

Advertisement

Woman of the Hour is a crime thriller that marks Kendrick's directorial debut. The film is inspired by real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as "The Dating Game Killer."

Woman of the Hour tells "the stranger-than-fiction story" of how an aspiring actress (Kendrick) crossed paths with Alcala (Daniel Zovatto) when they were both cast on the game show The Dating Game. The film is set in 1970s Los Angeles in the midst of Alcala's murder spree.

Nicolette Robinson and Tony Hale also star.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Kendrick explained how Woman of the Hour strives to reprioritize the victims, rather than Alcala.

"There are so many heroes in this story, but the heroes were outnumbered and outgunned by basically incompetence and negligence and a culture that did not prioritize victims," the actress said.

"I'm not really interested in the real Rodney," she added. "I was more interested in trying to depict the kind of experience that we are more likely to have."

Advertisement

Woman of the Hour premieres Oct. 18 on Netflix.

As an actress, Kendrick is known for the Twilight, Pitch Perfect and Trolls film series.

Anna Kendrick: 30 photos of the star

Cast member Anna Kendrick attends the premiere of "Twilight" in Los Angeles on November 17, 2008. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Babygirl' trailer: Nicole Kidman stars in erotic thriller
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Babygirl' trailer: Nicole Kidman stars in erotic thriller
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Babygirl," a new film starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, opens in December.
'Inside Out 2' has No. 1 premiere on Disney+ in 2024
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Inside Out 2' has No. 1 premiere on Disney+ in 2024
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar said "Inside Out 2" is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the No. 1 film premiere on Disney+ in 2024.
'John Wick' to return to theaters Nov. 3, 6 for 10-year anniversary
Movies // 21 hours ago
'John Wick' to return to theaters Nov. 3, 6 for 10-year anniversary
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced Monday that "John Wick" will once again play in theaters to celebrate the film's 10-year anniversary.
Bill Skarsgard stalks Lily-Rose Depp in 'Nosferatu' trailer
Movies // 22 hours ago
Bill Skarsgard stalks Lily-Rose Depp in 'Nosferatu' trailer
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Focus Features released the trailer for Robert Eggers' adaptation of "Nosferatu" on Monday. The film is in theaters Christmas Day.
'Peaky Blinders' movie is now in production
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders' movie is now in production
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Production for the "Peaky Blinders" movie is officially underway, Netflix announced Monday.
Julia Roberts to receive Honorary Cesar at 2025 awards show
Movies // 1 day ago
Julia Roberts to receive Honorary Cesar at 2025 awards show
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts will receive an Honorary César at the 50th annual César Awards in February.
'Wild Robot' tops North American box office with $35M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wild Robot' tops North American box office with $35M
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyongo's animated adventure "Wild Robot" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $35 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie review: 'Saturday Night' a compelling 'SNL' behind-the-scenes romp
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Saturday Night' a compelling 'SNL' behind-the-scenes romp
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night," in theaters now, turns the 90 minutes before the premiere of "Saturday Night Live" into a drama as engrossing as live television.
'Dark Winds' actress Jessica Matten: 'Rez Ball' film amplifies Native voices
Movies // 3 days ago
'Dark Winds' actress Jessica Matten: 'Rez Ball' film amplifies Native voices
NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Jessica Matten told that by bringing together artists from "Reservation Dogs" and "Dark Winds," her new sports drama, "Rez Ball," spotlights a talented, growing community of Native storytellers.
'Ballerina' trailer: Ana de Armas takes center stage in 'John Wick' spinoff
Movies // 4 days ago
'Ballerina' trailer: Ana de Armas takes center stage in 'John Wick' spinoff
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," a new film starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, opens in June 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48
Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
'Noir' author Scott Huver explores darker side of Ryder, Sinatra crimes
'Noir' author Scott Huver explores darker side of Ryder, Sinatra crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement