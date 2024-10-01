Trending
Oct. 1, 2024 / 2:49 PM

'Scream 7' to open in theaters in February 2026

By Annie Martin
Neve Campbell will return to star in "Scream 7." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Neve Campbell will return to star in "Scream 7." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Scream 7 is coming to theaters in February 2026.

Director Kevin Williamson and franchise star Neve Campbell announced a Feb. 27, 2026, release date for the film Tuesday.

The pair shared the news alongside an image of a calendar featuring the date with a knife stabbed through it.

"It's going to be a killer 2026. #Scream7," Campbell captioned the post on Instagram.

Scream 7 is a sequel to Scream VI, which opened in March 2023 and starred Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox. Barrera was fired from the franchise that November, with Ortega subsequently dropping out due to scheduling conflicts.

Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott in the first five Scream films, confirmed in March that she would return to star in Scream 7. In addition, Cox is expected to reprise Gale Weathers.

Scream is a slasher horror franchise revolving around a masked killer known as Ghostface. Wes Craven directed the first four films.

