Nicole Kidman stars in the erotic thriller "Babygirl."

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing the new film Babygirl. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. Advertisement

Babygirl is an erotic thriller written, directed and co-produced by Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies).

Kidman stars as Romy, a CEO who begins an affair with Samuel (Dickinson), a much-younger intern. The relationship challenges her ideas about sexuality and power dynamics.

The trailer shows Samuel surprise and fascinate Romy with his dominant approach, instructing her, "I tell you what to do and you do it."

Antonio Banderas as Sophie Wilde also star.

Babygirl had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film opens in theaters Dec. 25.

This Christmas, get exactly what you want. BABYGIRL trailer drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zeo9NovU1L— Babygirl (@babygirlmovie) September 30, 2024

Kidman recently starred in the series Expats and The Perfect Couple and will return in Lioness Season 2. Dickinson is known for the series Trust and A Murder at the End of the World.

Venice Film Festival: Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas promote 'Babygirl'