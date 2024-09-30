Trending
Sept. 30, 2024 / 3:28 PM

'John Wick' to return to theaters Nov. 3, 6 for 10-year anniversary

By Jessica Inman
Keanu Reeves stars in "John Wick," the 2014 action thriller that will return to theaters this November in honor of its 10th anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Keanu Reeves stars in "John Wick," the 2014 action thriller that will return to theaters this November in honor of its 10th anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced Monday that John Wick will once again play in theaters to celebrate the film's 10-year anniversary.

The movie, starring Keanu Reeves, will return to theaters Nov. 3 and 6.

"John Wick solidified Reeves' reputation as an action superstar while also beginning a successful franchise of three sequels and a prequel television series," a description reads. "The film also spawned popular video games and comic books."

One upcoming spinoff is Ballerina, a movie starring Ana de Armas as a dancer who avenges her dead father.

The November John Wick screening will include an exclusive preview of that movie.

The original film follows Wick's own "quest for vengeance" after a mob kills his puppy.

Ballerina opens in theaters in June 2025. Lionsgate is also developing Wick: Under the High Table, the first John Wick TV series.

Bill Skarsgard stalks Lily-Rose Depp in 'Nosferatu' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Bill Skarsgard stalks Lily-Rose Depp in 'Nosferatu' trailer
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Focus Features released the trailer for Robert Eggers' adaptation of "Nosferatu" on Monday. The film is in theaters Christmas Day.
'Peaky Blinders' movie is now in production
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Peaky Blinders' movie is now in production
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Production for the "Peaky Blinders" movie is officially underway, Netflix announced Monday.
Julia Roberts to receive Honorary Cesar at 2025 awards show
Movies // 5 hours ago
Julia Roberts to receive Honorary Cesar at 2025 awards show
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts will receive an Honorary César at the 50th annual César Awards in February.
'Wild Robot' tops North American box office with $35M
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Wild Robot' tops North American box office with $35M
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyongo's animated adventure "Wild Robot" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $35 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie review: 'Saturday Night' a compelling 'SNL' behind-the-scenes romp
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Saturday Night' a compelling 'SNL' behind-the-scenes romp
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night," in theaters now, turns the 90 minutes before the premiere of "Saturday Night Live" into a drama as engrossing as live television.
'Dark Winds' actress Jessica Matten: 'Rez Ball' film amplifies Native voices
Movies // 2 days ago
'Dark Winds' actress Jessica Matten: 'Rez Ball' film amplifies Native voices
NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Jessica Matten told that by bringing together artists from "Reservation Dogs" and "Dark Winds," her new sports drama, "Rez Ball," spotlights a talented, growing community of Native storytellers.
'Ballerina' trailer: Ana de Armas takes center stage in 'John Wick' spinoff
Movies // 3 days ago
'Ballerina' trailer: Ana de Armas takes center stage in 'John Wick' spinoff
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," a new film starring Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, opens in June 2025.
Father-daughter duo Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis reconnect in 'Goodrich'
Movies // 4 days ago
Father-daughter duo Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis reconnect in 'Goodrich'
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In "Goodrich," Michael Keaton plays a father learning to parent his 9-year-old twins with the help of his older daughter, portrayed by Mila Kunis.
Giancarlo Esposito: Coppola 'Megalopolis' gamble a 'courageous example'
Movies // 4 days ago
Giancarlo Esposito: Coppola 'Megalopolis' gamble a 'courageous example'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Esposito and Nathalie Emmanuel said writer/director Francis Ford Coppola inspired them with his personal commitment to "Megalopolis," in theaters Friday after Coppola sold his vineyards to finance it.
Movie review: 'Salem's Lot' captures best of Stephen King
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Salem's Lot' captures best of Stephen King
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- "Salem's Lot," on Max Oct. 3, combines the best traditions of Stephen King stories in a tight, scary adventure.
