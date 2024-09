Lupita Nyong'o (L) and Kit O'Connor attend the world premiere of "The Wild Robot" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8. This film is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyongo's animated adventure Wild Robot is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $35 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with $16 million, followed by Transformers One at No. 3 with $9.3 million, Devara Part 1 at No. 4 with $5.6 million and Speak No Evil at No. 5 with $4.3 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Megalopolis at No. 6 with $4 million, Deadpool and Wolverine at No. 7 with $2.7 million, My Old Ass at No. 8 with $2.22 million, Never Let Go at No. 9 with $2.2 million and The Substance at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

