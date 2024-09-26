Trending
Sept. 26, 2024 / 2:09 PM

Father-daughter duo Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis reconnect in 'Goodrich'

By Jessica Inman
Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis star in "Goodrich," which premieres in theaters October 18. Photo courtesy of Ketchup Entertainment
1 of 5 | Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis star in "Goodrich," which premieres in theaters October 18. Photo courtesy of Ketchup Entertainment

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In Goodrich, Michael Keaton plays a father learning to parent his 9-year-old twins with the help of his older daughter, portrayed by Mila Kunis.

The trailer shows Keaton's character, Andy Goodrich, reeling after his second wife enters rehab and leaves their kids under his care.

He calls Kunis' character, Grace, for help, and the father-daughter duo get an opportunity to deepen their own relationship in the process.

Grace is also expecting her own child.

"Do you know how hard it is to watch you be father of the year all of a sudden?" Kunis asks in the preview.

She is 27 years older than his younger kids.

"They get a version of you that I never had," she says.

Ketchup Entertainment released a movie clip that shows Grace crying after her dad shares news with her.

"Just don't cry because if you cry, then I'm gonna cry and we're up here in nature, crying," Andy says.

Grace then says she's only seen Andy cry once and she hated it.

"Don't do it," she says.

Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Viven Lyra Blair, Nico Haraga, Danny Deferrari, Lauren Benanti and Andie MacDowell also star.

Goodrich lands in theaters Oct. 18.

Mila Kunis turns 40: a look back

Mila Kunis appears at the uBid.com Celebrity Auction to raise funds to benefit hurricane victims in Las Vegas on October 15, 2005. Kunis' first major role was on popular sitcom "That '70s Show." Kunis later returned to reprise her role as Jackie on Netflix sequel series, "That '90s Show." Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

