1 of 6 | Tom Hardy, pictured at the 2018 premiere of "Venom" in Los Angeles, stars in "The Last Dance," the final "Venom" movie in the series. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the final film in the Venom trilogy shows Eddie and Venom outrunning aliens from Venom's past. "My own has found us," Venom says in the Venom: The Last Dance teaser. Advertisement

"Who sent that thing?" asks Eddie, Venom's human host, portrayed by Tom Hardy.

"My creator," Venom responds.

The preview opens with a commercial airplane flying seemingly uneventfully.

Then viewers see Venom / Eddie holding onto the side of the plane, before Venom takes over Eddie's body completely and they outrun a different beast near the rear of the ship.

"Eddie and Venom are on the run," an official synopsis reads. "Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance."

The film premieres in theaters Oct. 25.