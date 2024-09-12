1 of 3 | Ariana Grande plays Galinda, the future Glinda the Good, in "Wicked." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released a new teaser for Wicked showcasing Ariana Grande. The Grammy-winning singer and actress, 31, plays Galinda, the future Glinda the Good, in the upcoming musical fantasy film. Advertisement

Wicked is based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel, which imagine the origin story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

In the film adaptation, Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) meet as students at Shiz University in Oz. Glinda is a popular and flirty student who is determined to become a sorceress.

The teaser features Grande's rendition of the song "Popular."

Universal previously released teasers showcasing Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero and Marissa Bode's Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister and the future Wicked Witch of the East.

In addition, Grande's Glinda narrates a new trailer released last week.

Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Ethan Slater also star.

Wicked will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to open in theaters Nov. 22. Part 2 will follow Nov. 26, 2025.

Advertisement