Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Lonely Planet. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. Advertisement

Lonely Planet is a romantic drama written, directed and produced by Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant.

Dern (Big Little Lies) plays Katherine, a reclusive novelist who travels to a prestigious writer's retreat in Morocco in hopes it will relieve her writer's block.

"While there, she meets a young man (Hemsworth) -- what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Katherine (Dern) get close to Hemsworth's character, who is accompanying his girlfriend to the retreat.

"Katherine has spent her life dedicated to narrative and therefore [hasn't spent] much time looking at deep truth within," Dern told Netflix's Tudum. "She is at a turning point in her life where she is looking for a softening and deeper understanding, and she finds it in a love story."

Lonely Planet premieres Oct. 11 on Netflix.

