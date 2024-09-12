Trending
Sept. 12, 2024 / 3:13 PM

Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth get close in 'Lonely Planet' trailer

By Annie Martin
Laura Dern stars in the romantic drama "Lonely Planet." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Laura Dern stars in the romantic drama "Lonely Planet." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Lonely Planet.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

Lonely Planet is a romantic drama written, directed and produced by Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant.

Dern (Big Little Lies) plays Katherine, a reclusive novelist who travels to a prestigious writer's retreat in Morocco in hopes it will relieve her writer's block.

"While there, she meets a young man (Hemsworth) -- what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Katherine (Dern) get close to Hemsworth's character, who is accompanying his girlfriend to the retreat.

"Katherine has spent her life dedicated to narrative and therefore [hasn't spent] much time looking at deep truth within," Dern told Netflix's Tudum. "She is at a turning point in her life where she is looking for a softening and deeper understanding, and she finds it in a love story."

Lonely Planet premieres Oct. 11 on Netflix.

Hemsworth will also star in The Witcher Season 4, replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

