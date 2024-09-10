Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 10, 2024 / 10:31 AM

'Uprising' teaser: Park Chan-wook produces Joseon-era drama

By Annie Martin
"Oldboy" director Park Chan-wook co-wrote and produces "Uprising," a new South Korean film coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
"Oldboy" director Park Chan-wook co-wrote and produces "Uprising," a new South Korean film coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Uprising.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the movie Monday featuring Gang Dong-won (Peninsula) and Park Jeong-min (Hellbound).

Advertisement

Uprising is a South Korean drama directed by Kim Sang-man and co-written and produced by Oldboy director Park Chan-wook. The film takes place during the Joseon era and "examines how the chaos of war impacts the personal relationship between two childhood friends who become enemies," according to Netflix's Tudum.

"In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together -- one the master (Park) and one the servant (Gang) -- reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides," an official description reads.

Cha Seung-won (Night in Paradise), Kim Shin-rock (Hellbound), Jin Sun-kyu (Space Sweepers) and Jung Sung-il (The Glory) also star.

Uprising premieres Oct. 11 on Netflix.

Other upcoming South Korean content includes Squid Game Season 2 and Hellbound Season 2.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chase Stokes: 'Uglies' beautified look 'was definitely a jump scare'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Chase Stokes: 'Uglies' beautified look 'was definitely a jump scare'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Chase Stokes discusses adjusting to his enhanced look in "Uglies," on Netflix Friday, and the themes of the sci-fi tale in which people have beautification procedures at age 16.
'Hold Your Breath': Sarah Paulson finds horror in 1930s Oklahoma
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Hold Your Breath': Sarah Paulson finds horror in 1930s Oklahoma
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- "Hold Your Breath," a new horror film starring Sarah Paulson, is coming to Hulu.
'Labyrinth,' 'Dark Crystal' collector's editions coming in November
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Labyrinth,' 'Dark Crystal' collector's editions coming in November
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday it is releasing new collector's editions of the Jim Henson films "Labyrinth" and "The Dark Crystal" on Nov. 19 on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.
Lea Thompson, Kevin Pollak to star in family drama film 'What If'
Movies // 1 day ago
Lea Thompson, Kevin Pollak to star in family drama film 'What If'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Lea Thompson and Kevin Pollak have signed on to star in the family drama film, "What If."
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' tops North American box office with $110M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' tops North American box office with $110M
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Michael Keaton-Winona Ryder horror-comedy, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $110 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com
Pedro Almodóvar's 'Room Next Door' wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
Pedro Almodóvar's 'Room Next Door' wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Pedro Almodóvar's "The Room Next Door" won the Venice Film Festival's top honor, the Golden Lion, this weekend.
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Movies // 4 days ago
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
NEW YORK, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" icon Peter Dinklage told UPI he and the bounty hunter he plays in the new western film, "The Thicket," share an important personality trait -- determination.
Emily Deschanel, Nadine Crocker hope 'Continue' sparks mental health talk
Movies // 4 days ago
Emily Deschanel, Nadine Crocker hope 'Continue' sparks mental health talk
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Emily Deschanel and Nadine Crocker discuss their movie "Continue," in theaters and digital video-on-demand Friday, which they hope prompts more discussion about mental health issues.
'Wicked': Ariana Grande's Glinda narrates new trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Wicked': Ariana Grande's Glinda narrates new trailer
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Wicked," a new film based on the Broadway musical and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, opens in November.
New cut of Mike Flanagan's 'Hush' coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray
Movies // 4 days ago
New cut of Mike Flanagan's 'Hush' coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced bonus feautures for their "Hush" Collector's edition, available Nov. 26, including an alternate cut of the horror film.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle spotlights S'mores fireside treat
Google Doodle spotlights S'mores fireside treat
Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner pay tribute to late James Earl Jones
Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner pay tribute to late James Earl Jones
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Colin Firth, Randy Johnson
Famous birthdays for Sept. 10: Colin Firth, Randy Johnson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement