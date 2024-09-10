Trending
Sept. 10, 2024 / 2:05 PM

'House of Spoils' trailer: Ariana DeBose plays chef haunted by spirit

By Annie Martin
Ariana DeBose stars in the new film "House of Spoils." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
Ariana DeBose stars in the new film "House of Spoils." Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new film House of Spoils.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, 2021).

House of Spoils is a genre-bending horror film produced by Blumhouse, the studio behind Paranormal Activity, Insidious, M3gan and other horror franchises.

DeBose stars as an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant at a remote estate, "where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts... and the powerful spirit of the estate's previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Arian Moayed, Marton Csokas and Amara Karan.

House of Spoils premieres Oct. 3 on Prime Video.

Other upcoming Blumhouse projects include Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy and Afraid starring John Cho.

