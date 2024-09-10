Trending
Sept. 10, 2024 / 11:29 AM

'The Apprentice' trailer: Roy Cohn guides young Donald Trump

By Annie Martin
Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump in "The Apprentice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump in "The Apprentice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Briarcliff Entertainment has released a first full-length trailer for The Apprentice.

The new film is written by Gabriel Sherman and directed by Ali Abbasi, and stars Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump.

The Apprentice explores Trump's early career in real estate in New York in the 1970s and '80s, and focuses on his relationship with attorney Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).

"A young Donald Trump (Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today. Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé -- someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win," an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, Cohn teaches Trump his rules for winning, which include to always "claim victory and never admit defeat."

"You have to be willing to do anything to anyone to win," he instructs.

The cast also includes Maria Bakalova, Martin Donovan, Ben Sullivan, Charlie Carrick, Mark Rendall and Joe Pingue.

The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and will open in theaters Oct. 11.

Stan is known for playing Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Strong portrayed Kendall Roy on Succession.

