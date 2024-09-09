Trending
Sept. 9, 2024 / 11:30 AM

'Labyrinth,' 'Dark Crystal' collector's editions coming in November

By Fred Topel
David Bowie (L) and Toby Froud star in "Labyrinth." Photo courtesy of Shout! Studios and The Jim Henson Company
1 of 5 | David Bowie (L) and Toby Froud star in "Labyrinth." Photo courtesy of Shout! Studios and The Jim Henson Company

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday that it is bringing the Jim Henson films Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal to 4K UHD and Blu-ray collector's sets. The films collector's sets are available Nov. 19.

Shout! took over the home video releases for the films this year, releasing them digitally Feb. 6. Sony Pictures previously handled home video.

Henson's daughter, Lisa, who was a production assistant on The Dark Crystal and is now CEO of the Jim Henson Company, told UPI in an interview that Shout!'s way of "meeting today's viewers where they want to see movies," as well as giving young viewers their first chance to see the films from the '80s.

She also said the techniques her father developed for 1982's Dark Crystal were used in creatures like Yoda and last year's Five Nights at Freddy's.

Lisa's brother, Brian, who worked on Labyrinth as puppeteer captain, said 1986's Labyrinth got negative reviews and was pulled from theaters after three weeks. In the early days of home video, the VHS edition made the film a hit in rentals.

Shout!'s collector's sets include new Q&A's from fan events, and Labyrinth includes a juggling lesson. Previously released bonus features are also included.

The Dark Crystal is about a quest to fix the broken crystal in a fantasy realm. Netflix produced a prequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, in 2019.

Labyrinth stars David Bowie as the Goblin King, who takes teenage Sarah's (Jennifer Connelly) baby brother away at her request. Sarah ventures through his labyrinth filled with Henson creatures and Bowie music to rescue him.

The Henson Company is developing a Labyrinth sequel with director Scott Derrickson, writing it with C. Robert Cargill.

