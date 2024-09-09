1 of 5 | "Hold Your Breath," a new horror film starring Sarah Paulson, is coming to Hulu. Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is teasing the new film Hold Your Breath. The studio shared a first trailer for the movie Monday featuring American Horror Story and Ratched actress Sarah Paulson. Advertisement

Hold Your Breath is a psychological horror film written by Karrie Crouse and directed by Crouse and Will Joines. The movie takes place in Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl.

"In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region's horrific dust storms, a woman (Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Margaret (Paulson) try to protect her daughters from a murderous drifter and the mysterious Grey Man.

"You can't keep him out. He seeps through the cracks and gets inside you. He's all around us. If you breathe him in, he'll make you do terrible things," one of the daughters reads from a book.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amiah Miller, Annaleigh Ashford and Alona Jane Robbins also star.

Hold Your Breath will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday. The movie starts streaming Oct. 3 on Hulu.

Advertisement