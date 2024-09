1 of 3 | Left to right, Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodovar and Julianne Moore attend the "The Room Next Door" red carpet during the Venice International Film Festival on September 2 in Italy. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door won the Venice Film Festival's top honor, the Golden Lion, this weekend. The Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to Maura Delpero's Vermiglio, while the Silver Lion for Best Director was presented to Brady Corbet for The Brutalist. Advertisement

Nicole Kidman, who abruptly left the festival after learning of the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, on Saturday, won the Best Actress prize for Babygirl.

Vincent Lindon was named Best Actor for his work in the film Jouer Avec Le Feu, and Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega earned the accolade for Best Screenplay for Ainda Estou Aqui.

Star Lady Gaga (L) and star Joaquin Phoenix attend the photo call for "Joker: Folie à Deux" during the 2024 Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on September 4, 2024.