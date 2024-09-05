Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 5, 2024 / 2:30 PM

New cut of Mike Flanagan's 'Hush' coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray

By Fred Topel
Mike Flanagan is releasing a new cut of "Hush" in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Mike Flanagan is releasing a new cut of "Hush" in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios released details of their Hush Collector's Edition on Thursday. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray are out Nov. 26.

Shout! first announced its acquisition of the title in July. The film was previously only available to stream on Netflix and debuted on video-on-demand in August via Shout! ahead of this Collector's Edition..

Advertisement

Bonus features include a new cut of the film. The "Shush Cut" removes the musical score to give the film even more silence than before.

Kate Siegel stars as a deaf writer stalked in her remote home in the woods. Siegel co-wrote the film with director Mike Flanagan.

Siegel had previously appeared in Flanagan's Oculus and went on to star in his Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher. The two married in 2016, the year Hush was made.

Additional features include a newly recorded audio commentary with Flanagan, Siegel and actors John Gallagher, Jr., Samantha Sloyan and Michael Trucco.

Flanagan, Siegel, Gallagher, Sloyan and Trucco also give new interviews, along with producer Trevor Macy, composers The Newton Brothers and cinematographer James Kriest.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wicked': Ariana Grande's Glinda narrates new trailer
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Wicked': Ariana Grande's Glinda narrates new trailer
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Wicked," a new film based on the Broadway musical and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, opens in November.
'Caddo Lake' teaser introduces M. Night Shyamalan-produced thriller
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Caddo Lake' teaser introduces M. Night Shyamalan-produced thriller
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Caddo Lake," a new film produced by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Dylan O'Brien, is coming to Max.
Alison Brie to star as Evil-Lyn in 'Masters of the Universe'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Alison Brie to star as Evil-Lyn in 'Masters of the Universe'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "GLOW" actress Alison Brie will portray Skeletor's right-hand woman in Mattel and Amazon's "Masters of the Universe" movie.
Adam Driver dreams of utopia in 'Megalopolis' trailer
Movies // 7 hours ago
Adam Driver dreams of utopia in 'Megalopolis' trailer
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has released another look at Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis," which premieres in September.
Jason Momoa meets Jack Black in 'A Minecraft Movie' teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Momoa meets Jack Black in 'A Minecraft Movie' teaser
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a trailer for "A Minecraft Movie," starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, on Wednesday.
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix celebrate 'Joker' sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix celebrate 'Joker' sequel
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Despite the massive box office success of "Joker," director Todd Phillips said he was anxious to approach the sequel, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday.
Movie review: 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers whimsical fun
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers whimsical fun
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," in theaters Friday, is consistently funny and creative in a sometimes overcrowded plot.
'The Apprentice' teaser: Sebastian Stan plays young Donald Trump
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Apprentice' teaser: Sebastian Stan plays young Donald Trump
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "The Apprentice," a new film starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong as Donald Trump and Roy Cohn, opens in October.
'Smile 2' trailer: Naomi Scott fights back against curse
Movies // 2 days ago
'Smile 2' trailer: Naomi Scott fights back against curse
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "Smile 2," a new horror film starring Naomi Scott, opens in theaters in October.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $19.5M
Movies // 4 days ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $19.5M
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" Is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Annabelle Wallis, Michael Keaton
Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Annabelle Wallis, Michael Keaton
Queen guitarist Brian May recovering from minor stroke
Queen guitarist Brian May recovering from minor stroke
Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna reunite in series 'La Máquina'
Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna reunite in series 'La Máquina'
Lala Kent, of 'Vanderpump Rules,' gives birth to baby girl
Lala Kent, of 'Vanderpump Rules,' gives birth to baby girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement