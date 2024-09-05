Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 5, 2024 / 2:52 PM

'Wicked': Ariana Grande's Glinda narrates new trailer

By Annie Martin
Ariana Grande plays Glinda in the "Wicked" film adaptation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Ariana Grande plays Glinda in the "Wicked" film adaptation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's Glinda narrates a new trailer for the film Wicked.

The movie is the first of a two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel, which imagine the origin story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West.

Advertisement

"Let me tell you the whole story," Grande says as Glinda. "Our paths did cross at school."

Cynthia Erivo portrays Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, who meets Galinda (Grande), the future Glinda the Good, at Shiz University in Oz.

The teaser ends with Elphaba (Erivo) donning a black witch's hat and taking off on a broom.

Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode also star.

In a previous featurette, Grande shared how the movie shows Elphaba and Glinda at their "worst."

Universal Pictures also showcased the film's sets in a video in July.

Wicked opens in theaters Nov. 22, with Part 2 to follow Nov. 26, 2025.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

New cut of Mike Flanagan's 'Hush' coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray
Movies // 4 hours ago
New cut of Mike Flanagan's 'Hush' coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced bonus feautures for their "Hush" Collector's edition, available Nov. 26, including an alternate cut of the horror film.
'Caddo Lake' teaser introduces M. Night Shyamalan-produced thriller
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Caddo Lake' teaser introduces M. Night Shyamalan-produced thriller
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Caddo Lake," a new film produced by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Dylan O'Brien, is coming to Max.
Alison Brie to star as Evil-Lyn in 'Masters of the Universe'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Alison Brie to star as Evil-Lyn in 'Masters of the Universe'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "GLOW" actress Alison Brie will portray Skeletor's right-hand woman in Mattel and Amazon's "Masters of the Universe" movie.
Adam Driver dreams of utopia in 'Megalopolis' trailer
Movies // 7 hours ago
Adam Driver dreams of utopia in 'Megalopolis' trailer
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has released another look at Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis," which premieres in September.
Jason Momoa meets Jack Black in 'A Minecraft Movie' teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Momoa meets Jack Black in 'A Minecraft Movie' teaser
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a trailer for "A Minecraft Movie," starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, on Wednesday.
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix celebrate 'Joker' sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix celebrate 'Joker' sequel
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Despite the massive box office success of "Joker," director Todd Phillips said he was anxious to approach the sequel, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday.
Movie review: 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers whimsical fun
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers whimsical fun
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," in theaters Friday, is consistently funny and creative in a sometimes overcrowded plot.
'The Apprentice' teaser: Sebastian Stan plays young Donald Trump
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Apprentice' teaser: Sebastian Stan plays young Donald Trump
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "The Apprentice," a new film starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong as Donald Trump and Roy Cohn, opens in October.
'Smile 2' trailer: Naomi Scott fights back against curse
Movies // 2 days ago
'Smile 2' trailer: Naomi Scott fights back against curse
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "Smile 2," a new horror film starring Naomi Scott, opens in theaters in October.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $19.5M
Movies // 4 days ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $19.5M
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" Is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Annabelle Wallis, Michael Keaton
Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Annabelle Wallis, Michael Keaton
Queen guitarist Brian May recovering from minor stroke
Queen guitarist Brian May recovering from minor stroke
Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna reunite in series 'La Máquina'
Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna reunite in series 'La Máquina'
Lala Kent, of 'Vanderpump Rules,' gives birth to baby girl
Lala Kent, of 'Vanderpump Rules,' gives birth to baby girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement