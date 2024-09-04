Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 4, 2024 / 1:31 PM

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix celebrate 'Joker' sequel

By Jessica Inman
Left to right, Lady Gaga, Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the photo call for "Joker: Folie A Deux" at the 81st Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Left to right, Lady Gaga, Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the photo call for "Joker: Folie A Deux" at the 81st Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Despite the massive box office success of Joker, director Todd Phillips said he was anxious to approach the sequel, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday.

"It's a lot easier to come into something as an insurgent than it is as the incumbent. There's definitely a sense of more nervousness with this second one," he said in a presser.

Advertisement

The first film won the Golden Lion and brought in more than $1 billion. The second, Folie à Deux, follows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) as he falls for Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga).

"If you remember the first film Arthur has a musicality to him," said Phillips. "He is often dancing to express the way he feels. And Hildur Guðnadóttir's score is almost a character in the first film. So when it started taking shape with actual music elements we thought what if we got Lady Gaga who actually brings music with her."

Lady Gaga said that the movie's music allowed the characters to be more completely expressed.

Advertisement

"Stefani (Lady Gaga) said early on that we're singing live and I said no we're not. And then we did," Phoenix said. "Not only did we sing live, but every part of the recording was live. Each take was a different version of the song and that felt really exciting."

Joker: Folie à Deux premieres Oct. 4.

Venice Film Festival: Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix promote 'Joker 2'

Star Lady Gaga (L) and star Joaquin Phoenix attend the photo call for "Joker: Folie à Deux" during the 2024 Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on September 4, 2024. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jason Momoa meets Jack Black in 'A Minecraft Movie' teaser
Movies // 9 hours ago
Jason Momoa meets Jack Black in 'A Minecraft Movie' teaser
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a trailer for "A Minecraft Movie," starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, on Wednesday.
Movie review: 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers whimsical fun
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers whimsical fun
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," in theaters Friday, is consistently funny and creative in a sometimes overcrowded plot.
'The Apprentice' teaser: Sebastian Stan plays young Donald Trump
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Apprentice' teaser: Sebastian Stan plays young Donald Trump
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "The Apprentice," a new film starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong as Donald Trump and Roy Cohn, opens in October.
'Smile 2' trailer: Naomi Scott fights back against curse
Movies // 1 day ago
'Smile 2' trailer: Naomi Scott fights back against curse
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- "Smile 2," a new horror film starring Naomi Scott, opens in theaters in October.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $19.5M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $19.5M
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" Is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Penelope Ann Miller, Dennis Quaid wanted authentic 'Reagan,' not 'SNL' parody
Movies // 5 days ago
Penelope Ann Miller, Dennis Quaid wanted authentic 'Reagan,' not 'SNL' parody
NEW YORK, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Penelope Ann Miller and Dennis Quaid told UPI they worked hard to capture the essence of Nancy and Ronald Reagan in their new big-screen biopic, "Reagan."
Naomie Harris, Natalie Dormer: 'Wasp' twists motivated by childhood trauma
Movies // 5 days ago
Naomie Harris, Natalie Dormer: 'Wasp' twists motivated by childhood trauma
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer discuss the themes of their thriller "The Wasp," in theaters Friday, in which a woman (Harris) enlists a former classmate (Dormer) in a crime.
Title, plot for 'Jurassic World 4' announced
Movies // 6 days ago
Title, plot for 'Jurassic World 4' announced
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures announced the title for the new "Jurassic World" movie and its plot synopsis. The film opens July 2025.
Angelina Jolie says she cares for the character she plays in 'Maria'
Movies // 6 days ago
Angelina Jolie says she cares for the character she plays in 'Maria'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie said that she "really came to care for" Maria Callas, the opera singer she portrays in "Maria," which she promoted at the Venice Film Festival Thursday.
John Lennon doc, 'Saturday Night' among Telluride lineup
Movies // 6 days ago
John Lennon doc, 'Saturday Night' among Telluride lineup
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced their 51st Edition lineup on Thursday, including a John Lennon/Yoko Ono documentary, "Saturday Night," "Maria" and more.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Movie review: 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers whimsical fun
Movie review: 'Beetlejuice' sequel delivers whimsical fun
Joey Chestnut sets new hot dog-eating record, bests rival Takeru Kobayashi
Joey Chestnut sets new hot dog-eating record, bests rival Takeru Kobayashi
Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Tom Watson, Mark Ronson
Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Tom Watson, Mark Ronson
'The Bachelorette' finale was not a fairytale for Jenn Tran
'The Bachelorette' finale was not a fairytale for Jenn Tran
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement