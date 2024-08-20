Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 20, 2024 / 9:10 AM

Lindsay Lohan: 'Heart is so full' as 'Freakier Friday' filming wraps up

By Karen Butler
Lindsay Lohan is wrapping up the final week of filming on "Freakier Friday." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 6 | Lindsay Lohan is wrapping up the final week of filming on "Freakier Friday." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Former child star Lindsay Lohan posted an emotional message on Instagram Monday, celebrating the filming of her upcoming comedy, Freakier Friday.

"It's our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday and my heart is so full. It's been such a great time making this film," Lohan wrote.

Advertisement

"The wonderful cast, crew and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you!" she added. "I'm so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers and their children and a film filled with love, laughter and a ton of heart! It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special!"

The film is the sequel to the 2003 comedy, Freaky Friday, in which Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis played Anna and Tess Coleman, a teen daughter and mother, who temporarily swap bodies.

Advertisement

Both movies co-star Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

Freakier Friday will be released in 2025. The Mean Girls and Parent Trap alum most recently was seen in Netflix rom-coms Irish Wish and Falling For Christmas.

Lohan, 38, is married to financier Bader Shammas. They have a 1-year-old son and live in Dubai.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Killer' Nathalie Emmanuel: 'It's hard to not look cool' doing John Woo
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Killer' Nathalie Emmanuel: 'It's hard to not look cool' doing John Woo
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Nathalie Emmanuel and Omar Sy discuss recreating John Woo's iconic action poses in Woo's remake of "The Killer," on Peacock Friday.
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix connect in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' poster
Movies // 18 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix connect in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' poster
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A new poster for "Joker: Folie à Deux" was released on Monday, teasing the upcoming film's October 4 premiere date.
'Alien: Romulus' tops North American box office with $41.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Alien: Romulus' tops North American box office with $41.5M
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Alien: Romulus" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $41.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Longlegs' crosses $100M worldwide, surpasses 'Parasite' as Neon's biggest film
Movies // 3 days ago
'Longlegs' crosses $100M worldwide, surpasses 'Parasite' as Neon's biggest film
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "Longlegs" has topped $100 million at the worldwide box office and surpassed Oscar winner "Parasite" as Neon's highest-grossing film.
Kevin Costner's epic 'Horizon' to make Max debut on Aug. 23
Movies // 4 days ago
Kevin Costner's epic 'Horizon' to make Max debut on Aug. 23
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Kevin Costner's epic western "Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1" is to make its debut on Max Aug. 23.
Elizabeth Banks: 'Skincare' spotlights relatable existential crisis
Movies // 4 days ago
Elizabeth Banks: 'Skincare' spotlights relatable existential crisis
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Banks told UPI she wanted to star in the satirical thriller, "Skincare," because it skillfully taps into modern anxieties.
Elliot Page: 'Close to You' scene with transphobe 'quite healing'
Movies // 4 days ago
Elliot Page: 'Close to You' scene with transphobe 'quite healing'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Actors Elliot Page and Hillary Baack and director Dominic Savage discuss their movie "Close to You," in theaters Friday, which deals with a trans man returning home for the first time post-transition.
Hayden Panettiere, Tyler James Williams star in 'Amber Alert' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
Hayden Panettiere, Tyler James Williams star in 'Amber Alert' trailer
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams play civilians trying to save an abducted child in "Amber Alert."
John Cena: Jackie Chan the standard for 'Jackpot!' action comedy
Movies // 5 days ago
John Cena: Jackie Chan the standard for 'Jackpot!' action comedy
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- John Cena discusses his new movie "Jackpot," on Prime Video Thursday, in which he hopes to blend action and comedy as well as Jackie Chan.
Movie review: 'Alien: Romulus' takes series in bold directions
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: 'Alien: Romulus' takes series in bold directions
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Alien: Romulus," in theaters Friday, uses the accouterments of "Alien" to invent thrilling new sequences in an engaging new story.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors sign-language poet Dorothy Miles
Google Doodle honors sign-language poet Dorothy Miles
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
'Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel diagnosed with breast cancer
'Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel diagnosed with breast cancer
'Instigators,' 'Umbrella Academy' top film, TV streaming charts
'Instigators,' 'Umbrella Academy' top film, TV streaming charts
Phil Donahue, 'who invented smart talk in the afternoon,' dies at 88
Phil Donahue, 'who invented smart talk in the afternoon,' dies at 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement