Aug. 20, 2024 / 10:40 AM

'The Room Next Door' teaser introduces Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton drama

By Annie Martin
Julianne Moore stars in the new film "The Room Next Door." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 5 | Julianne Moore stars in the new film "The Room Next Door." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics is giving a glimpse of the new film The Room Next Door.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.

The Room Next Door is written and directed by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar and marks his English-language feature debut. Almodóvar is known for such films as Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, All About My Mother, Pain and Glory and Parallel Mothers.

The Room Next Door is based on the Sigrid Nunez novel What Are You Going Through. Moore and Swinton play Ingrid and Martha, two women who were close friends when they worked together at the same magazine in their youth.

"Ingrid (Moore) went on to become an autofiction novelist while Martha (Swinton) became a war reporter, and they were separated by the circumstances of life. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer appears to show Swinton's character battling an illness.

The Room Next Door opens in theaters Dec. 20.

