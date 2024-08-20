Trending
Studio Ghibli's 'Grave of the Fireflies' to stream on Netflix

By Annie Martin
"Grave of the Fireflies," an animated film from Studio Ghibli set in World War II Japan, is coming to Netflix in September. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Studio Ghibli's critically-acclaimed film Grave of the Fireflies is coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced Monday that the 1988 animated feature will start streaming on its service Sept. 16.

Grave of the Fireflies is based on the Akiyuki Nosaka short story of the same name. The adaptation is written and directed by Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata.

Grave of the Fireflies is set in Kobe, Japan, at the end of World War II. The film follows orphaned siblings Seita and Setsuko as they struggle to survive.

The Japanese voice cast includes Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara, Akemi Yamaguchi, Kazumi Nozaki and Hiroshi Kawaguchi.

Other Studio Ghibli titles on Netflix include My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away, all written and directed by studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.

Miyazaki's Oscar-winning film The Boy and the Heron will start streaming Sept. 6 on Max.

