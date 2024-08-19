Trending
Movies
Aug. 19, 2024 / 3:00 PM

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix connect in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux' poster

By Jessica Inman
Joaquin Phoenix, seen here at the 2020 Academy Awards, will appear in" Joker: Folie à Deux," which comes out Oct. 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Joaquin Phoenix, seen here at the 2020 Academy Awards, will appear in" Joker: Folie à Deux," which comes out Oct. 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A new poster for Joker: Folie à Deux was released on Monday, teasing the upcoming film's Oct. 4 premiere date.

The poster shows Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn, (Lady Gaga) and Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) staring into one another's eyes. The couple is shown with blood splattered across their faces.

Fans expressed their excitement surrounding the new poster with statements like, "We are so ready for our icons," and "Obsessed with this photo."

Lady Gaga told Empire that the role as the character, also known as Lee, was "unlike anything" she's ever taken on.

"I'm a trained singer, right? So even my breathing was different when I sang as Lee. When I breathe to sing on stage, I have this very controlled way to make sure that I'm on pitch and it's sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that," Gaga said. "So it's like removing the technicality of the whole thing, removing my perceived art-form from it all and completely being inside of who she is."

The upcoming Warner Bros. film is the second chapter following the 2019 film Joker, and the new movie chronicle's Arthur Fleck's love story after landing at Arkham.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

