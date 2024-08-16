Trending
Aug. 16, 2024 / 8:03 AM

Kevin Costner's epic 'Horizon' to make Max debut on Aug. 23

By Karen Butler
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1" at the Regency Theatre in Los Angeles on June 24. The movie will premiere on Max on Aug. 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Kevin Costner attends the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1" at the Regency Theatre in Los Angeles on June 24. The movie will premiere on Max on Aug. 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Yellowstone, Silverado and Wyatt Earp icon Kevin Costner's epic western Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1 is to make its debut on Max Aug. 23.

Costner wrote, directed and starred in the film, which is intended to be the first installment of a trilogy.

The cast includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Abbey Lee, Will Patton, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Jeff Fahey, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, David O'Hara, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Tim Guinee, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Alejandro Edda, James Russo, Jon Beavers, Jaime Campbell Bower and Michael Anganaro.

The film "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won -- and lost -- through the blood, sweat and tears of many," a synopsis from the streamer said.

"Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 2 is expected to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.

Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller attend 'Horizon' premiere in Los Angeles

Writer/director/producer and cast member Kevin Costner attends the premiere of western drama "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" in Los Angeles on June 24, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

