Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 15, 2024 / 1:57 PM

Hayden Panettiere, Tyler James Williams star in 'Amber Alert' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Hayden Panettiere, seen here on the red carpet at the 2023 world premiere of "Scream VI," stars in the upcoming film "Amber Alert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Hayden Panettiere, seen here on the red carpet at the 2023 world premiere of "Scream VI," stars in the upcoming film "Amber Alert." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams play civilians trying to save an abducted child in Amber Alert.

A trailer for the film, released by Lionsgate Thursday, opens with an operator providing a description of seven-year-old Charlotte Bryce, who was abducted while her mother was distracted on the phone.

Advertisement

The teaser then cuts to Jaq (Panettiere) talking to her rideshare driver Shane (Williams) when they get the Amber Alert notification.

"Quickly realizing they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnapper's, Jaq and Shane desperately race against time to save the child's life," an official synopsis reads.

Panettiere, 34, and Williams, 31, also executive produce the film, alongside David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. Kerry Bellessa directs.

In 2023, Panettiere, who starred in Heroes and Nashville, shared how she faced and overcame addiction and mental health struggles that caused her to take a break from Hollywood.

Williams also stars in Abbott Elementary.

The new film premieres on Sept. 27.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

John Cena: Jackie Chan the standard for 'Jackpot!' action comedy
Movies // 9 hours ago
John Cena: Jackie Chan the standard for 'Jackpot!' action comedy
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- John Cena discusses his new movie "Jackpot," on Prime Video Thursday, in which he hopes to blend action and comedy as well as Jackie Chan.
Movie review: 'Alien: Romulus' takes series in bold directions
Movies // 23 hours ago
Movie review: 'Alien: Romulus' takes series in bold directions
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Alien: Romulus," in theaters Friday, uses the accouterments of "Alien" to invent thrilling new sequences in an engaging new story.
Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Shelby Van Pelt's debut novel "Remarkably Bright Creatures" is getting a movie adaption starring Sally Field.
Bill Skarsgard kills bad guys during opera in 'The Crow' clip
Movies // 23 hours ago
Bill Skarsgard kills bad guys during opera in 'The Crow' clip
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new clip of "The Crow" on Wednesday ahead of its Aug. 23 release.
In 'Lee' trailer, Kate Winslet plays photographer who fought to reach WWII front lines
Movies // 1 day ago
In 'Lee' trailer, Kate Winslet plays photographer who fought to reach WWII front lines
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A new trailer for "Lee" showcases how the Vogue war correspondent fought to take photographs that depicted the horrors of World War II.
Brandy clashes with mother-in-law in 'The Front Room' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Brandy clashes with mother-in-law in 'The Front Room' trailer
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A new trailer for "The Front Room" shows a woman fights back against an evil mother-in-law while pregnant.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe star in 'Kraven the Hunter'
Movies // 1 day ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe star in 'Kraven the Hunter'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A first look at "Kraven the Hunter" shows the iconic Marvel villain navigating his father's influence.
Channing Tatum jokes he would do 'terrible things' to make 'Gambit' movie happen
Movies // 2 days ago
Channing Tatum jokes he would do 'terrible things' to make 'Gambit' movie happen
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum discussed the possibility of a "Gambit" movie on "The Tonight Show" following his cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
'Twisters' released on digital platforms Tuesday
Movies // 2 days ago
'Twisters' released on digital platforms Tuesday
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Action movie "Twisters" was released on digital platforms to own or rent on Tuesday.
'The Monkey' teaser shows blood-soaked Theo James
Movies // 3 days ago
'The Monkey' teaser shows blood-soaked Theo James
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A new teaser for "The Monkey," a film inspired by the Stephen King story, features a blood-soaked Theo James and announces a February release date.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Sally Field to star in adaptation of novel 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
Movie review: 'Alien: Romulus' takes series in bold directions
Movie review: 'Alien: Romulus' takes series in bold directions
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Melinda French Gates, Linda Ellerbee
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Melinda French Gates, Linda Ellerbee
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement