Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A first look at Kraven the Hunter shows how the iconic Marvel villain was influenced by his father. Sony Pictures Entertainment released the trailer on Wednesday, which opens with a panorama of a snowy landscape, and a man's voice saying, "My son, we are hunters, the greatest the world has ever known." Advertisement

That voice belongs to Kraven's father, Nikolai Karvinoff (Russell Crowe), and it echoes throughout clip.

The teaser shows Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who acquires a reputation for brutality as he kills multiple people.

"Once you're on his list, there's only one way off," one man says.

The film also stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola and Christopher Abbott.

Crowe recently starred in The Pope's Exorcist, while Taylor-Johnson will appeared in The Fall Guy, which airs Aug. 30 on Peacock.

Kraven the Hunter premieres in December.

