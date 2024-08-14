Trending
Aug. 14, 2024 / 1:34 PM

In 'Lee' trailer, Kate Winslet plays photographer who fought to reach WWII front lines

By Jessica Inman
Kate Winslet portrays Lee Miller in new biopic "Lee," which will be released in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kate Winslet portrays Lee Miller in new biopic "Lee," which will be released in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Lee showcases how the Vogue war correspondent fought to take photographs that depicted the horrors of World War II.

The biopic, which premieres Sept. 27, stars Kate Winslet as one-time model Elizabeth "Lee" Miller.

"Europe was at war and I felt useless," Miller says in the teaser, released by Roadside Attractions on Wednesday.

She combats that feeling by marching into the London Vogue office, insisting that her place is behind the camera and not in front of it.

"Already a renowned photographer, Lee gains a job completing assignments for British Vogue, but is shocked by the restrictions placed on female photographers," an official synopsis reads.

"As Hitler's regime takes over Europe, Lee grows increasingly frustrated that her work is constrained by patriarchal rules. Determined to be where the action is, she defiantly pushes against the establishment and, with the blessing of her friend and editor Audrey Withers (Andrea Riseborough), Lee overcomes enormous obstacles to get herself to the front line of World War II."

The trailer shows her taking photographs in the midst of an attack, and capturing images of women and children. She also appears before the camera for a shot in Adolf Hitler's bathtub, the same day Hitler committed suicide.

"Even when I wanted to look away, I knew I couldn't," she says. "There are different kinds of wounds. Not just the ones you can see."

