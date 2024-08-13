Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 13, 2024 / 8:43 AM

'Twisters' released on digital platforms Tuesday

By Karen Butler
Glen Powell (L) and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the premiere of "Twisters" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on July 11. The movie was released on digital platforms Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Glen Powell (L) and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the premiere of "Twisters" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on July 11. The movie was released on digital platforms Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Action movie Twisters was released on digital platforms to own or rent on Tuesday.

The blockbuster opened in theaters last month and is still playing on the big screen.

Advertisement

Set in Oklahoma, Twisters is billed by Universal Pictures as "a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister," as opposed to a sequel or remake.

Minari writer-director Lee Isaac directed the movie which stars Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) as YouTube star and "tornado wrangler" Tyler, while Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) plays scientist Kate and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) plays Javier, the well-funded colleague who lures her back into the field five years after her miscalculation gets several of their friends killed by a tornado.

The film has already earned more than $200 million at the North American box office.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Monkey' teaser shows blood-soaked Theo James
Movies // 18 hours ago
'The Monkey' teaser shows blood-soaked Theo James
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A new teaser for "The Monkey," a film inspired by the Stephen King story, features a blood-soaked Theo James and announces a February release date.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third consecutive weekend, earning an additional $54.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Movies // 2 days ago
Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Allison Williams has signed up to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, "Regretting You."
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Movies // 2 days ago
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney is working on a theatrical adaptation of the 2017 movie musical, "The Greatest Showman."
'Furiosa' to start streaming Aug. 16 on Max
Movies // 3 days ago
'Furiosa' to start streaming Aug. 16 on Max
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, is coming to Max in August.
Matthias Schweighöfer: Milli Vanilli producer 'was still pretty angry'
Movies // 4 days ago
Matthias Schweighöfer: Milli Vanilli producer 'was still pretty angry'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Matthias Schweighöfer, who plays producer Frank Farian in the Milli Vanilli biopic "Girl You Know It's True," in theaters Friday, said he still saw resentment in the real Farian when they spoke via Zoom.
Digital, DVD release dates set for 'Inside Out 2'
Movies // 4 days ago
Digital, DVD release dates set for 'Inside Out 2'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Disney has announced home entertainment release dates for its Pixar animated adventure, "Inside Out 2."
New Looney Tunes animated movie coming to theaters
Movies // 4 days ago
New Looney Tunes animated movie coming to theaters
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ketchup Entertainment announced Thursday it has acquired North American distribution rights to "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," originally intended for Max.
'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Maren Morris recorded the song "Kiss the Sky" for the DreamWorks Animation film "The Wild Robot."
'Legally Blonde' director to helm Air Supply biopic
Movies // 4 days ago
'Legally Blonde' director to helm Air Supply biopic
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Altit Media Group announced Thursday that it has hired Robert Luketic to direct "All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story," due in theaters next year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Scarface' actor Angel Salazar dies at 68
'Scarface' actor Angel Salazar dies at 68
Millie Bobby Brown adds 'Bongiovi' to name in Instagram post
Millie Bobby Brown adds 'Bongiovi' to name in Instagram post
Paris Olympics score record-breaking viewership across streaming platforms
Paris Olympics score record-breaking viewership across streaming platforms
'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen stars in creepy new show 'Hysteria!'
'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen stars in creepy new show 'Hysteria!'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement