'Twisters' released on digital platforms Tuesday

Glen Powell (L) and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the premiere of "Twisters" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on July 11. The movie was released on digital platforms Tuesday.

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Action movie Twisters was released on digital platforms to own or rent on Tuesday. The blockbuster opened in theaters last month and is still playing on the big screen. Advertisement

Set in Oklahoma, Twisters is billed by Universal Pictures as "a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister," as opposed to a sequel or remake.

Minari writer-director Lee Isaac directed the movie which stars Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) as YouTube star and "tornado wrangler" Tyler, while Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) plays scientist Kate and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) plays Javier, the well-funded colleague who lures her back into the field five years after her miscalculation gets several of their friends killed by a tornado.

The film has already earned more than $200 million at the North American box office.