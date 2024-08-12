Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 12, 2024 / 2:27 PM

'The Monkey' teaser shows blood-soaked Theo James

By Jessica Inman
Theo James stars in "The Monkey," a new horror film based on the Stephen King story of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Theo James stars in "The Monkey," a new horror film based on the Stephen King story of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A new teaser for The Monkey shows a blood-soaked Theo James and announces a February release date.

The film, which was inspired by a Stephen King story of the same name, triggered a fight among distributors vying for it.

Advertisement

Neon was the apparent winner, and the production company pinned the teaser to their X profile.

James, an actor known for playing Cameron in The White Lotus Season 2, portrays adult twins Hal and Bill, who must destroy a monkey toy they discovered as kids that had sparked sudden deaths.

Christian Convery will play the young versions of the twins. The film also stars She Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany, Schitt's Creek's Sarah Levy and Elijah Wood of The Lord of the Rings fame.

The film was produced by James Wan, known for his work on Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Nun and M3GAN.

The Monkey opens in theaters Feb. 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third consecutive weekend, earning an additional $54.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Movies // 2 days ago
Allison Williams to star in film version of Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Allison Williams has signed up to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, "Regretting You."
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Movies // 2 days ago
'Greatest Showman' stage musical in works
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney is working on a theatrical adaptation of the 2017 movie musical, "The Greatest Showman."
'Furiosa' to start streaming Aug. 16 on Max
Movies // 3 days ago
'Furiosa' to start streaming Aug. 16 on Max
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, is coming to Max in August.
Matthias Schweighöfer: Milli Vanilli producer 'was still pretty angry'
Movies // 3 days ago
Matthias Schweighöfer: Milli Vanilli producer 'was still pretty angry'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Matthias Schweighöfer, who plays producer Frank Farian in the Milli Vanilli biopic "Girl You Know It's True," in theaters Friday, said he still saw resentment in the real Farian when they spoke via Zoom.
Digital, DVD release dates set for 'Inside Out 2'
Movies // 3 days ago
Digital, DVD release dates set for 'Inside Out 2'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Disney has announced home entertainment release dates for its Pixar animated adventure, "Inside Out 2."
New Looney Tunes animated movie coming to theaters
Movies // 3 days ago
New Looney Tunes animated movie coming to theaters
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ketchup Entertainment announced Thursday it has acquired North American distribution rights to "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," originally intended for Max.
'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Maren Morris recorded the song "Kiss the Sky" for the DreamWorks Animation film "The Wild Robot."
'Legally Blonde' director to helm Air Supply biopic
Movies // 4 days ago
'Legally Blonde' director to helm Air Supply biopic
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Altit Media Group announced Thursday that it has hired Robert Luketic to direct "All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story," due in theaters next year.
'Gary' documentary reveals Gary Coleman's many obstacles
Movies // 4 days ago
'Gary' documentary reveals Gary Coleman's many obstacles
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A new documentary examines the obstacles faced by "Diff'rent Strokes" actor Gary Coleman before his death at 42 years of age.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song
Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song
Millie Bobby Brown adds 'Bongiovi' to name in Instagram post
Millie Bobby Brown adds 'Bongiovi' to name in Instagram post
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
David Boreanaz experiencing full range of emotions as 'SEAL Team' wraps
Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
Celine Dion blasts Trump campaign for unauthorized use of song at rally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement