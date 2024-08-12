1 of 3 | Theo James stars in "The Monkey," a new horror film based on the Stephen King story of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A new teaser for The Monkey shows a blood-soaked Theo James and announces a February release date. The film, which was inspired by a Stephen King story of the same name, triggered a fight among distributors vying for it. Advertisement

Neon was the apparent winner, and the production company pinned the teaser to their X profile.

James, an actor known for playing Cameron in The White Lotus Season 2, portrays adult twins Hal and Bill, who must destroy a monkey toy they discovered as kids that had sparked sudden deaths.

Christian Convery will play the young versions of the twins. The film also stars She Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany, Schitt's Creek's Sarah Levy and Elijah Wood of The Lord of the Rings fame.

The film was produced by James Wan, known for his work on Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Nun and M3GAN.

The Monkey opens in theaters Feb. 21, 2025.