Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman action movie Deadpool & Wolverine is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third consecutive weekend, earning an additional $54.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is It Ends with Us -- starring Reynolds' wife Blake Lively -- with $50 million, followed by Twisters at No. 3 with $15 million, Borderlands at No. 4 with $8.8 million and Despicable Me 4 at No. 5 with $8 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Trap at No. 6 with $6.7 million, Inside Out 2 at No. 7 with $5 million, Harold and the Purple Crayon at No. 8 with $3.1 million, Cuckoo at No. 9 with $3 million and Longlegs at No. 10 with $2 million.