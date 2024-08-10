'Greatest Showman' Broadway musical in works

Hugh Jackman's beloved "Greatest Showman" movie musical is getting a Broadway stage production. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney is working on a Broadway theatrical adaptation of the 2017 movie musical, The Greatest Showman. Like the film, the stage show will feature the songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Advertisement

"The production timetable, creative team, and cast will be announced at a later date," Disney said on its website Friday.

The feel-good movie told the story of real-life circus legend P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) and how he made a band of misfits into a family of performers.

The blockbuster film co-starred Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Keala Settle.

