Aug. 10, 2024 / 12:16 PM

'Greatest Showman' Broadway musical in works

By Karen Butler
Hugh Jackman's beloved "Greatest Showman" movie musical is getting a Broadway stage production. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Hugh Jackman's beloved "Greatest Showman" movie musical is getting a Broadway stage production. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney is working on a Broadway theatrical adaptation of the 2017 movie musical, The Greatest Showman.

Like the film, the stage show will feature the songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"The production timetable, creative team, and cast will be announced at a later date," Disney said on its website Friday.

The feel-good movie told the story of real-life circus legend P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) and how he made a band of misfits into a family of performers.

The blockbuster film co-starred Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Keala Settle.

Zac Efron, Zendaya attend 'The Greatest Showman' premiere

Cast member Zac Efron plays Phillip Carlyle in the film. Efron, alongside his co-stars Zendaya and Hugh Jackman, took to the streets of New York City in costume with James Corden for a skit for "The Late Late Show." | License Photo

